Exceeding a Family's Lofty Aims

Well, the experts at Nuspace have gone and done it again. By it we mean created a loft conversion that has us eating our hearts out with jealousy! Masters of the subtle yet effective top floor renovation, they have taken a wonderful family home and transformed it into a stellar property that really is head and shoulders above most.
With a large master bedroom, luxury en suite and small child's room, the top floor of this stunning townhouse is a great indicator as to how the rest of the home has been finished. We're now lusting over a large bedroom that has views out over the city!
Join us for a tour…
If, like us, you look at this home and think it's lovely as it stands, that's because the genius team at Nuspace have truly perfected the art of creating extra space that won't detract from the heritage beauty and style of original houses.
The blue window frames, large bay window and classic appeal of this house has been totally untouched but what lies at the back will surprise you. It's shockingly simple and inoffensive!
We told you that this loft conversion was subtle and now you can see that we really meant it. Far from detracting from how lovely the house is, it simply adds a little something extra that if you blinked, you could miss.
It's nice to see that a neighbour has undertaken something similar as that adds a level of top floor continuity and makes the addition really blend in. Far from being the icing on the cake, the exterior is a bonus feature as it's the interior that really shines!
Now this is a master bedroom! With huge amounts of space, terrific views out over the city, accessed by French doors and a Juliet balcony, as well as a sizeable en suite bathroom, this is the kind of room that so many of us can only dream of.
We love how simply it has been decorated as it really makes the most of all the extra room that has been created. It would have been so tempting to add in lots of new furniture but we think the relative minimalism keeps everything feeling airy and tasteful.
En suite bathrooms don't really need to be huge but we think this one does err on the larger side, thanks to the fantastic dimensions opened up by this loft conversion. That is by no means a tiny shower but, given the size of the bedroom, anything too small would have looked out of place.
Simple white suite items keep everything a little more classic and tasteful, and the slate grey shower walls add a punchy little pop of accent texture and colour. We can tell that the name of the game with this project was elegance!
With a master bedroom located at the top of the house, it makes perfect sense that the nursery should be up there as well. After all, when midnight crying starts you don't want to be having to navigate stairs, bleary eyed.
This simple room is perfect for a youngster and, as they get older, they could easily move down onto a lower floor to have a little more privacy. We love that there is nothing unnecessary in here, as the clean and minimal décor style has been maintained throughout.
