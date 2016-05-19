Exceeding a Family's Lofty Aims

Well, the experts at Nuspace have gone and done it again. By it we mean created a loft conversion that has us eating our hearts out with jealousy! Masters of the subtle yet effective top floor renovation, they have taken a wonderful family home and transformed it into a stellar property that really is head and shoulders above most.

With a large master bedroom, luxury en suite and small child's room, the top floor of this stunning townhouse is a great indicator as to how the rest of the home has been finished. We're now lusting over a large bedroom that has views out over the city!

Join us for a tour…