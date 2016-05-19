Your browser is out-of-date.

8 smart ways to squeeze a home office into small spaces

press profile homify press profile homify
HIDEsk Faltsekretär, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Not got a lot of extra space to dedicate to being a home office? No problem! There are a host of genius small work station alternatives out there that will make it easy for you to set up and run your empire from home.

Essentially, we are going to encourage you to see any available space as potential for a computer station, as well as drawing your attention to some of the smaller desks available on the market. So, if you've long been dreaming of working from home and starting up a new business, now's the time! I don't have the room won't be an excuse any more so let's make some self-employment dreams happen!

1. Fold it away at the end of the day

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Michael Hilgers Studio have come up with the perfect small but mighty workstation that not only gives you all the desk space that you need, it also folds away to a tiny slither when you're done, which means it can be installed anywhere. Amazing!

2. Don't go bigger than you need

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Desks are one of those things that seem to naturally encourage you to get the biggest you can. You think you need the storage space but you really don't so opt for a simple and classic style that's no bigger than you need. If all you are going to place on it is a computer screen, keyboard and maybe a cup of coffee, you can go slimline!

3. Adaptable surfaces are amazing

Drop-Leaf Tablet Desk, Bee9 Bee9 Study/officeDesks
How adorable is this little home office work station? The surface itself can be pulled out or stored inside the frame and there is even enough room for some organisation aides as well. The integral tablet slot is our favourite feature!

4. Shared spaces make for happy working

Slow Domo Design Q2xRo Study/officeDesks
If there are a couple of you that need to work from home and the idea of sharing a desk sounds horrifying, think again. This long and lean installation makes it possible for plenty of people to work from the same table but with their own area all mapped out. Thanks to the narrow depth it's also ideal for any room!

5. Repurpose a forgotten corner

Hillcrest, De Rosee Sa De Rosee Sa Study/officeDesks
There are corners throughout your home that are simply going to waste. Rather than just popping some unnecessary furniture in there, why not actually turn them into something handy, like a private work area? All you need is a stool and a lamp and you're set!

6. Unused space is a goldmine

O cartão de visitas do condomínio, Escritório de Arquitetura Margit A. Fensterseifer Escritório de Arquitetura Margit A. Fensterseifer Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Escritório de Arquitetura Margit A. Fensterseifer

You know that cupboard under the stairs that everyone just throws their coats in? Ditch the jackets and get a little plinth like this one in there. You'll gain a private room where you can concentrate, it won't cost much money and you'll be taking advantage of a formerly wasted area. Win!

7. Don't build a desk, just use a shelf

Shelving, desk & ceiling slats Martin Greshoff Furniture Living roomShelves
In small houses with little to no room to spare, setting up a working area is almost impossible. Unless, of course, you have some imagination. A well-placed shelf will be a great desk substitute and can even look good when you're not working there if you pop some plants on it.

8. Fold it up and pack it away

HIDEsk Faltsekretär, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
For the ultimate entrepreneur that wants to work on the go, a tiny folding desk is the best thing we've ever seen! Anything can be a good chair and, thanks to the lightweight design, you could just strap this to a backpack and ride around with it until you find your perfect office for the day. Amazing!

For more home office inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Home Office Ideas.

Have you thought of a spot in your home that could work as an office? We'd love to hear your ideas in the comments...

