8 smart ways to squeeze a home office into small spaces

Not got a lot of extra space to dedicate to being a home office? No problem! There are a host of genius small work station alternatives out there that will make it easy for you to set up and run your empire from home.

Essentially, we are going to encourage you to see any available space as potential for a computer station, as well as drawing your attention to some of the smaller desks available on the market. So, if you've long been dreaming of working from home and starting up a new business, now's the time! I don't have the room won't be an excuse any more so let's make some self-employment dreams happen!