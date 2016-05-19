Before and After: Dusty Shell to Minimalist Masterpiece!

You've got to hand it to Guillaume Jean as they really do love a challenge! Taking a dusty, run down shell of a bedroom and en suite, they have created an unrecognisable dream boudoir. From dark and totally uninspiring, a bright, beautiful room has flourished and, far from being the nightmare it once was, it's now a gleaming haven of relaxation.
Minimalist styling and a simple bathroom design have come together to create something that all of us would be happy retiring to at the end of a long day. Don't just take our word for it though. Take a look at these amazing before and after pictures and see for yourself!
Are the windows lovely? Yes. But that is as much as we can say about this room that looks to have been left as it stands since before time began. We wouldn't be surprised if some fossils were discovered in here during the renovation process!
While this appears to be a decent sized room, there is so little going for it that we aren't sure what kind of décor would work well but we know that the design team will have been inspired as soon as they stepped inside.
Well, we weren't expecting that! Not only is this room an absolute haven of natural light all of a sudden, it also seems so much bigger, which is no easy feat when you notice just how much furniture is in here. If anything, it should feel smaller.
The lashings of white have really brightened up the room and, offset with pretty neutral tones, it works wonderfully as a new master bedroom. Tub chairs and end-of-bed pouffes are inspired and bring so much more than just sleeping potential to the space.
In a dank and dark spot like this you'd be perfectly within your rights to turn around and try to find your way to a brighter, less depressing part of the house. However, having seen what is possible we think we'll risk sticking around a little longer.
High ceilings are a real benefit here as they stop the darkness from feeling too overbearing but we have to ask, how does a home get to this point?
We love how this bedroom has been turned into a multifunctional space, with a plethora of seating options and this super little desk area. It's the perfect way to inject some practicality into even a relaxing room and by keeping the desk white, it almost vanishes into the wall.
We can totally picture ourselves getting up in the morning, grabbing a coffee and sitting down to work in this charming little spot. There's also the added bonus of a nap spot within easy reach. Heaven for home workers!
You know how much we hate a dirty bathroom and this one is certainly a contender for the grubbiest that we have ever seen. At what point do you just give up and accept a space like this? That tap is driving us up the wall. It's so industrial and awful!
While the all white scheme probably did wonders for this en suite at some point, it isn't any more and there really is no salvaging anything from this spot, is there?
So, the white wall tiles have been reinstalled in this en suite but that is it. Everything else was discarded and thank goodness for that, otherwise we wouldn't be looking at a charming, natural room but a dank and hideous alternative!
White, mirrors and wood make for the most perfectly balanced bathroom. Given that the bedroom has followed a similar design pattern, we can only imagine how great they look together! Thank goodness for minimalism, eh?
