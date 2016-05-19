Before and After: Dusty Shell to Minimalist Masterpiece!

You've got to hand it to Guillaume Jean as they really do love a challenge! Taking a dusty, run down shell of a bedroom and en suite, they have created an unrecognisable dream boudoir. From dark and totally uninspiring, a bright, beautiful room has flourished and, far from being the nightmare it once was, it's now a gleaming haven of relaxation.

Minimalist styling and a simple bathroom design have come together to create something that all of us would be happy retiring to at the end of a long day. Don't just take our word for it though. Take a look at these amazing before and after pictures and see for yourself!