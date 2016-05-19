Your browser is out-of-date.

12 mix and match ideas to steal and create your ideal bedroom

Indie Style Interiors - Cottesloe home, Perth Western Australia, Indie Style Interiors Indie Style Interiors Eclectic style living room
If you're getting a little fed up of looking through interior design inspiration articles and never seeing anything that quite hits the right mark, we have a secret to let you in on. Are you ready? You don't have to copy everything to the letter! Shocking, isn't it? 

Rather than trying to pick out your dream bedroom from prescriptive articles, why not take a more liberal pick n' mix approach to things? Simply identify key features from different projects that you like and combine all together to create one unique space that's just for you.

We've decided to make the process even simpler by showing you some of our favourite stand out ideas and we're happy for you to copy them. Ready? Then let's go idea shopping!

1. Dare to be different with a statement colour

Departamento DL , kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Modern style bedroom
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

It seems as though most people are opting for pale, neutral wall colours but if you want to make a real splash with your bedroom, think about something a little more dramatic. Dramatic, bold hues make for fabulously sensual rooms so how dark do you dare go? 

2. Don't buy it off the peg, design it yourself!

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker Sirface Graphics Ltd. BedroomBeds & headboards headboard,bedroom,wall sticker,decal,minimal,minimalist,double bed,loft bed,attic bedroom
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Iron Headboard Wall Decal Sticker

Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.
Sirface Graphics Ltd.

Could anything be nicer than a totally custom headboard? Imagine knowing that yours was the only one in the entire world and that you created it yourself. If that doesn't give you a good night's sleep, nothing will. We like the idea of an ironwork piece but maybe we're a little gothic at heart!

3. Dig out the sewing machine and make something new

Geocentric Cushions Niki Jones BedroomAccessories & decoration Flax/Linen linen,embroidery,cushion,scatter cushions,geoemtric
Niki Jones

Geocentric Cushions

Niki Jones
Niki Jones
Niki Jones

Scatter cushions look great on a bed but if you can't find the right ones or the perfect colour just make some yourself. Simple patterns are available on the Internet for free and as soon as you find some good fabric you can whip a few up!

4. Go all out with your mirrors

Leonore Wall Mirror homify BedroomAccessories & decoration mirrored,mirrored furniture,leonore,wall mirror
homify

Leonore Wall Mirror

homify
homify
homify

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Well, it's probably the mirror itself if you've not scrimped. Remember, you'll be looking in/at it every day so choose something outrageous that you'll never grow bored of.

5. Throw in a little luxury

Faux fur throw and cushions - Elegance collection Mille Boutique Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration Fur Beige throw,faux fur throw,blanket
Mille Boutique Ltd

Faux fur throw and cushions—Elegance collection

Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd
Mille Boutique Ltd

Faux fur has come a long way since the days of fluffy nonsense that shed if you even looked at it and we think these cushion covers and throws from Mille Boutique add such a huge dose of luxury that you'd be silly not to think about some statement textiles in your bedroom. 

6. Don't opt for the easy options

Crossed Off , Jon Mitchell Furniture Jon Mitchell Furniture BedroomBedside tables Wood Wood effect
Jon Mitchell Furniture

Crossed Off

Jon Mitchell Furniture
Jon Mitchell Furniture
Jon Mitchell Furniture

Flat-pack furniture might be cheap and easy to assemble but it looks it. Try to steer yourself towards more interesting and multifunctional items that will make a big splash in your room, such as a bedside table with a built-in bookshelf. Clever stuff!

7. Don't feel like you have to stick to one theme

Kitchen Project, 2A Design 2A Design BedroomDressing tables Engineered Wood White
2A Design

Kitchen Project

2A Design
2A Design
2A Design

By mixing it up a little and embracing a host of different styles and themes in your bedroom you can ensure a unique blend of items. We love the Eastern influences shown here, which are offset by country chic and even rustic items as well. It looks great!

8. Illuminate your space with creative ideas

Fjord crystal chandeliers from Manooi Manooi BedroomLighting Transparent
Manooi

Fjord crystal chandeliers from Manooi

Manooi
Manooi
Manooi

You need lighting in every room but especially your bedroom so why not make it spectacular? Headboard lighting makes the feature come to life, while main lighting should be dazzling for when you're getting dressed in the morning. We don't think we need to tell what mood lighting should be included for…

9. Get a little sexier with a posing couch

Fifties bench Beba BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Beba

Fifties bench

Beba
Beba
Beba

Let's be honest, a chaise longue is for posing seductively on, isn't it? In that case, get one in your bedroom and unleash your inner starlet. Try to keep the diva behaviour to a minimum though!

10. The super hot finishing touch

Indie Style Interiors - all season living with style Indie Style Interiors Eclectic style living room
Indie Style Interiors

Indie Style Interiors—all season living with style

Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors
Indie Style Interiors

Another hot tip for creating an amazing bedroom is to install a working fireplace. For cosy, romantic evenings an open fire is the ultimate accessory so where better to have one than in your bedroom?

11. Add some pizazz with an adjoining dressing room

Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London, Bravo London Ltd Bravo London Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
Bravo London Ltd

Surrey estate storage solutions made by Bravo London

Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd
Bravo London Ltd

Wardrobes are so last year but tailored dressing rooms are seriously hot right now! If you have a small adjoining room to your bedroom, think about turning it into your dream walk-in closet. Carrie Bradshaw will have nothing on you!

12. Get a little hot and steamy

Luxurious Bathroom Movelvivo Interiores BedroomAccessories & decoration
Movelvivo Interiores

Luxurious Bathroom

Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores
Movelvivo Interiores

Is it normal to have a bath in your bedroom? Possibly not but it is a whole lot of fun, a bold move and shows a lot of confidence so we like it. For the ultimate treat, get a whirlpool variety then you can tub before bed!

For more fabulous bedroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Master Bedroom Retreats.

The Flat-Out Beautiful Home
Are you putting your perfect bedroom together right now? Did any of these ideas appeal to you? Let us know which ones, below!

