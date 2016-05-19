12 mix and match ideas to steal and create your ideal bedroom

If you're getting a little fed up of looking through interior design inspiration articles and never seeing anything that quite hits the right mark, we have a secret to let you in on. Are you ready? You don't have to copy everything to the letter! Shocking, isn't it?
Rather than trying to pick out your dream bedroom from prescriptive articles, why not take a more liberal pick n' mix approach to things? Simply identify key features from different projects that you like and combine all together to create one unique space that's just for you.
We've decided to make the process even simpler by showing you some of our favourite stand out ideas and we're happy for you to copy them. Ready? Then let's go idea shopping!
It seems as though most people are opting for pale, neutral wall colours but if you want to make a real splash with your bedroom, think about something a little more dramatic. Dramatic, bold hues make for fabulously sensual rooms so how dark do you dare go?
Could anything be nicer than a totally custom headboard? Imagine knowing that yours was the only one in the entire world and that you created it yourself. If that doesn't give you a good night's sleep, nothing will. We like the idea of an ironwork piece but maybe we're a little gothic at heart!
Scatter cushions look great on a bed but if you can't find the right ones or the perfect colour just make some yourself. Simple patterns are available on the Internet for free and as soon as you find some good fabric you can whip a few up!
Mirror, mirror on the wall, who's the fairest of them all? Well, it's probably the mirror itself if you've not scrimped. Remember, you'll be looking in/at it every day so choose something outrageous that you'll never grow bored of.
Faux fur has come a long way since the days of fluffy nonsense that shed if you even looked at it and we think these cushion covers and throws from Mille Boutique add such a huge dose of luxury that you'd be silly not to think about some statement textiles in your bedroom.
Flat-pack furniture might be cheap and easy to assemble but it looks it. Try to steer yourself towards more interesting and multifunctional items that will make a big splash in your room, such as a bedside table with a built-in bookshelf. Clever stuff!
By mixing it up a little and embracing a host of different styles and themes in your bedroom you can ensure a unique blend of items. We love the Eastern influences shown here, which are offset by country chic and even rustic items as well. It looks great!
You need lighting in every room but especially your bedroom so why not make it spectacular? Headboard lighting makes the feature come to life, while main lighting should be dazzling for when you're getting dressed in the morning. We don't think we need to tell what mood lighting should be included for…
Let's be honest, a chaise longue is for posing seductively on, isn't it? In that case, get one in your bedroom and unleash your inner starlet. Try to keep the diva behaviour to a minimum though!
Another hot tip for creating an amazing bedroom is to install a working fireplace. For cosy, romantic evenings an open fire is the ultimate accessory so where better to have one than in your bedroom?
Wardrobes are so last year but tailored dressing rooms are seriously hot right now! If you have a small adjoining room to your bedroom, think about turning it into your dream walk-in closet. Carrie Bradshaw will have nothing on you!
Is it normal to have a bath in your bedroom? Possibly not but it is a whole lot of fun, a bold move and shows a lot of confidence so we like it. For the ultimate treat, get a whirlpool variety then you can tub before bed!
