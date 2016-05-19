12 mix and match ideas to steal and create your ideal bedroom

If you're getting a little fed up of looking through interior design inspiration articles and never seeing anything that quite hits the right mark, we have a secret to let you in on. Are you ready? You don't have to copy everything to the letter! Shocking, isn't it?

Rather than trying to pick out your dream bedroom from prescriptive articles, why not take a more liberal pick n' mix approach to things? Simply identify key features from different projects that you like and combine all together to create one unique space that's just for you.

We've decided to make the process even simpler by showing you some of our favourite stand out ideas and we're happy for you to copy them. Ready? Then let's go idea shopping!