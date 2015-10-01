Be dazzled by LED lights

LED lights are the most energy efficient lights available. They can be up to 85% more efficient than standard bulbs, making them a cost effective option for the home as well as looking brilliant and offering a real sense of design.
If, for example, your house has beams in the ceiling where recessed lighting isn't an option, track lighting would be perfect. They are available in a huge variety of styles and therefore suitable for practically every room in any home. Let's take a look at some of the options!
To show how we can mix modern track lighting with the traditional, this image shows the combination perfectly. The country style table is stripped back to the wood and looks wonderful. These lights are in clear glass balls with small and subdued lightbulbs. The two work so well together. The lights give off just enough warmth to compliment the wood and the lightness of the room.
An LED light is a really bright and effective way of highlighting one particular area of a room. In this bathroom we can see how this works in reality. The lights are pointing at the mirror and light seeps out around the bathroom creating a stunning shadow effect that makes everything look good. The bathroom here is dark in design from the vanity unit to the tiling. The lights help make the room look lighter, whilst still creating the desired effect of only highlighting a particular area.
In this image we get to see just how effective track lighting can be when used in a large open plan space. There is more than one row, which creates enough light to fill a large space like this. It is a contemporary setting that is the perfect space to showcase LED track lights as a modern and effective method. There are certain areas in the room that have more light than others and this is just one of the benefits of this method of lighting.
Another benefit to track lighting is that it doesn't have to be harsh. We have the choice to make it all really large and focused, or small and subtle, like in this image here. A small track can be installed for LED lights, and in more than one place, allowing the home owner the freedom to place lights where they like. The beauty of this form of lighting is that it doesn't have to be centralised. We can have lighting off to the side, as it is here.
We love this room. It is a brilliant use of the space with the design being clever and contemporary. The lighting goes a long way in matching the room. The placement of the tracks echoe the bed space and acts as a lighting divider for the space. Some of the lights point out the way and some point in the way. This unique feature of LED track lights is something that makes them incredibly useful. Here we can see some are focused on the art work and others on the desk. You get light where you want it.
These lights are by Flairlight and are very clever indeed. The LED tracks run concurrently with the work surface below them. Not only lighting that part of the kitchen, but also the dining area too. These lights are perfect for creating mood lighting because they come with a lot of features, including the ability to be controlled via smartphone.
Here we can see that track lighting doesn't have to involve a multitude of lights in order to be effective. You can have as little as two sharing a small bit of track and it can create a wonderful effect. As they do here, they are subtle and give a nice ambience to the room. Mixed with pendant lighting, it leaves the user the choice on how to light the space ultimately.
This home is incredibly light and spacious already, with the clear balustrade around the stairs and the large windows, natural light just floods in. However, when the nights draw in, it will need additional lights. The owners have opted for track lighting that runs along the wall, rather than on the roof and this creates a much softer lighting effect. The lights also point upwards, meaning that the light, overall, isn't going to be as bright as if it were shining down the way. This will create a warm and not harsh lighting effect in the living room.
In this room we can see it has a slightly minimalistic appeal to it. There isn't too much clutter around the room, aside from the book case at the rear. There is a table and two chairs focussed around the fire. In keeping with the style, we can see that LED track lighting has been chosen to stop the clutter of table and floor lamps. The track lights do exactly the same job, pointed where we need light, whilst being neat and up and out of the way.
A New York Penthouse renovation here shows just how wonderful lots of track lighting can be. The space is reminiscent of a gallery and the piano is like the work of art. The client loves mechanics and wanted this to show in the design. The is where track lighting really came into its own, because it can go anywhere, and everywhere! Which is exactly what it has done. It creates some great shapes on the white floor and makes the whole room feel full of character.