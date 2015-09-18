Magnificent modern bedroom ideas

Spending a vast proportion of our time in there, bedrooms have become one of the most important rooms in the house. Not only do they need to be restful and relaxing, we need to know that we have infused the space with our personalities and tastes!
Current design trends have seen modern styling enjoy a surge in popularity and where better to try your hand at some modern musing than in the bedroom? From raised platforms to panoramic glass, take a look at these fantastic examples of cutting edge decor and see if you could be inspired to update your boudoir!
This split level modern bedroom has a lot to offer, not least pared back chic. The raised plinth in the centre of the room is elegant, understated and surprisingly private, thanks to the fantastic use of a structural wall as a screen. Speaking of which, the shelving in the end of the wall is nothing short of genius and adds storage capacity to an otherwise sparsely decorated space. Wonderfully light and crisp thanks to the ever popular and modern white decor, this is a wonderful space that has been finished to perfection by Valentirov & Partners.
A design that exudes comfort and harmony from every pore, this modern bedroom showcases not only a fabulous bed but also a relaxing sofa with a built in chaise. The combination of white with aqua blue tones is lovely, bringing to mind a calming ocean scene that is perfect for encouraging a deep slumber, while the use of luxe materials alludes to a certain level of opulence in the rest of the property. Leather, wood and wool are all working perfectly together to create not only a modern bedroom but one that also has a touch of the avant garde about it and we think it is fabulous!
This modern bedroom is the epitome of elegance and makes us want to drift off to dreamland just looking at it! The perfect combination of white, ecru and cream tones, the interior of this room has been entirely created with one purpose in mind; calm. A pop of colour adds some welcome warmth and the panoramic glazing effectively brings the lush greenery of the outdoors in, turning what could have been a sterile looking white room into a glorious garden retreat. Paradise really is here on earth!
What can you say about this modern bedroom, other than it is the perfect combination of historical style with a cutting edge finish and twist? The traditional elements in the room, such as the metal bed frame, candelabra style wall lighting and heavily patterned rug are all effortlessly offset by the more modern initiatives, such as that phenomenal bright pink wall. Mixed together, the two styles create something unique that really does have an overarching sense of 'new', which is bolstered by a nostalgic sense of 'old'. A heavenly hybrid, we really love the overall effect.
This modern bedroom, which connects to the terrace through a large sliding door, is another incarnation of the idea that the outdoors should be brought into the home. Here, a large bed with a padded headboard and a leather ottoman offers all of the clean and sleek lines that you associate with modern styling, but with added luxe. Don't forget that modern design and minimalism are two very different things, so a modern bedroom can be filled with furniture and colour, as long as the style is cutting edge. We love how the tropical flowers on the terrace are mirrored by the deep rust of the bedclothes. What a combination!
This studio has the essence of modern styling entirely contained within in. Exuding practicality and functionality on a large scale, this well considered space allows for a stylish living room and modern bedroom to combine and create a one stop area for all your needs. The suspended bunk bed style sleeping solution is inspired and allows for maximum floor space to be maintained, while the sofa plays with a retro vibe, thanks to the atomic style legs and low back. A superb studio space, nothing has been left to chance here and the end result is a cohesive, modern masterpiece.
When loft conversions can look this good, it is surprising that more people are not ripping up the insulation and installing a floor in their attic spaces! An absolutely gorgeous modern bedroom, we love how all of the wood in situ has been painted a chic white, to prevent claustrophobia and reflect all of the natural light that is pouring in through the skylights. Though the sloping roof could make the room feel a little smaller, the simple and elegant design at play here allows for a feeling of space and height and we can imagine that falling asleep under the stars is a wonderful experience.
Have you ever seen such a beautiful and pared back modern bedroom as this one? Remarkable in its simplicity, this space is utterly breathtaking, for the most part because of that view! In a bid to take full advantage of the scenery, the bed has been placed on a specifically built plinth, allowing for the perfect vantage point to appreciate the outdoors. We could imagine that a funky little pink leather sofa, to match the bedclothes and light fixture, would look fun and stylish up on the plinth, though the single wooden chair has a certain grown up elegance that is hard to beat.
A truly modern bedroom, this room has chosen to include not only a bed, which cannot be seen here, but also a pair of matching chaise longues, with brightly coloured cushions as accessories. Picking out some of the beautiful hues already present in the room, the bright turquoise and vibrant purple help to elevate the space from subtle and safe to really something! Complimenting the pale grey of the chairs and curtains, the pops of colour are a welcome reminder that modern bedrooms can be bright and daring, as well as elegant and stylish.
Well, there can be no escaping the fact tat this is not just a modern bedroom, this is an exceptionally high end modern bedroom that has been built to very clear specifications. Enclosed by a panorama of glass, the view that pours in has almost become a wraparound mural, filling the room with vibrant colour and changeable scenery. The addition of some orange accessories has further enhanced the vivid blue and has made this enormous bedroom more inviting. The epitome of a modern bedroom, we love the overall finish of this space and can only imagine what the rest of the house looks like!
For more modern style inspiration, take a look at this ideabook: 9 fascinating modern houses!