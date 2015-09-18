Magnificent modern bedroom ideas

Spending a vast proportion of our time in there, bedrooms have become one of the most important rooms in the house. Not only do they need to be restful and relaxing, we need to know that we have infused the space with our personalities and tastes!

Current design trends have seen modern styling enjoy a surge in popularity and where better to try your hand at some modern musing than in the bedroom? From raised platforms to panoramic glass, take a look at these fantastic examples of cutting edge decor and see if you could be inspired to update your boudoir!