9 step homify guide to weekend cleaning

Enjoying a clean and tidy home involves finding the schedule that works with your lifestyle – and that differs for everyone. Though there are numerous ways to keeping your home space spick and span, there is a way that you can live in a clean house without touching a broom or vacuum during the week.

Consider the benefits of weekend-only cleaning: a fresh-as-new house for your weekend entertaining, plus cleaning on the weekend can form part of your exercise routine.

Interested? Divide your weekend cleaning into four home sections, which means at least once a month each section gets a thorough cleaning. But always put aside time (5-20 minutes) to focus on those hard and harsh tasks that require extra time and effort from you (this can be anything from oven cleaning to laundry folding.

Right, let’s kick off our new weekend-cleaning ritual!