9 step homify guide to weekend cleaning

Enjoying a clean and tidy home involves finding the schedule that works with your lifestyle – and that differs for everyone. Though there are numerous ways to keeping your home space spick and span, there is a way that you can live in a clean house without touching a broom or vacuum during the week.
Consider the benefits of weekend-only cleaning: a fresh-as-new house for your weekend entertaining, plus cleaning on the weekend can form part of your exercise routine.
Interested? Divide your weekend cleaning into four home sections, which means at least once a month each section gets a thorough cleaning. But always put aside time (5-20 minutes) to focus on those hard and harsh tasks that require extra time and effort from you (this can be anything from oven cleaning to laundry folding.
Right, let’s kick off our new weekend-cleaning ritual!
The first weekend is dedicated to an overall home swipe/sweep/vacuum. Often-overlooked areas like ceiling fans and baseboards deserve your attention here, so be sure to treat them to a decent dusting.
Wipe down all surfaces and counters, and vacuum every room thoroughly (remember to move around your chairs and sofas).
Use a vacuum attachment to clean the furniture, blinds, and curtains.
Mop all rooms, tackle those stained spots with a scrub, and get behind the fridge.
Don’t neglect your pet’s play/eat areas. All that cat hair and dog drool have to go!
Take out all the rubbish and wipe down the rubbish bins before putting new bags in.
Lastly, tidy up and put away all things in their place. The last 5-20 minutes need to be spent on what you would normally clean during the week (i.e. any sweeping, dusting or scrubbing).
This weekend focuses more on your home’s private areas. Wash all bedding and linen and do some decent clothing laundry.
Dust and wipe off surfaces such as your nightstand and dresser.
Vacuum the floors and curtains, wipe down the door and knobs of your bedroom, and put all loose things back in your closet.
Be sure to see homify’s exquisite range of floorers for all your flooring needs, inside and out!
In your home office, vacuum the curtains, wipe down that desk and computer keyboard, and file away any loose documents or papers that are taking up unnecessary space.
The last 5-20 minutes need to be spent on what you would normally clean during the week (i.e. any sweeping, dusting or scrubbing).
This weekend moves you into the kitchen and bathroom.
In the bathroom:
• Wash the rug, towels and wash cloths.
• Scrub the toilet, shower, and shower curtain.
• Wipe the mirror(s) clean and put all the counter elements back in order.
• Discard all empty bottles.
• Sweep and mop if necessary.
In the kitchen:
• Wipe down shelves, toss any old food, and update your grocery list.
• Clean the counters, and focus on those often-overlooked areas like corners behind appliances.
• Clean the oven and stove, and scrub the sink.
• Tidy cabinets and pantry and wipe down the doors.
• Clean the microwave (inside too).
• Sweep and mop if necessary.
• Take out the rubbish.
The last 5-20 minutes need to be spent on what you would normally clean during the week (i.e. any sweeping, dusting or scrubbing).
This weekend focuses on your home’s public spaces. Get that entry hall back in order. Then do another clean up of your pet’s favourite areas.
Should the weather allow for it, sweep the front porch, prune and water those plants, and dust off your welcome mat.
Wipe down the coffee- and dining room tables, and straighten all books and decorative items. Then tackle all your accessories with a good duster.
Vacuum the floors. Fluff the cushions, fold throw blankets, and tidy up your spaces.
Do one more quick swipe of your bathroom surfaces like the sink, counter, and toilet.
The last 5-20 minutes need to be spent on what you would normally clean during the week (i.e. any sweeping, dusting or scrubbing).
During the week, wipe down kitchen counters after cooking, as well as the bathroom sink after brushing your teeth – this will speed up your weekend cleaning.
Pick up any large visible items off the floor, like toys, socks, etc. And wash those dishes after eating.
Take some time to treat your pet to a decent brushing – that’ll lessen their shedding you have to clean up during the weekend.
Having enough sheets to put fresh ones on every week, plus more than one set of towels, helps to cut down on weekend laundry.
