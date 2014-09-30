The Epic Edinburgh Home Extension

Today, we're profiling a stunning remodel and extension project of a beautiful villa set among the Waverley Conservation Area in Edinburgh. The villa, which is fit for royalty, is aptly named 'Queen's', and was undertaken by Scottish architectural firm, Somner Macdonald Architects, who have been at the forefront of modern British architecture for more than 20 years.

This project required the old extension built by the previous owners to be completely demolished, as the current owners felt it did no go far enough in terms of space and light. Therefore, the huge task begun to create a modern extension that would incorporate as much natural light and open plan living as possible.

Let us take you on a guided tour of this quaint Scottish villa with a modern twist.