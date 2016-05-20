The European Fairytale Home

This traditional house from Russia is the type of home you probably dreamed of living in when you were younger. Perhaps you still dream of owning a place like this even today! We too can picture ourselves leaving everything behind to set up a new life in this European fairytale home.
Local experts Agraffe Design have created something special thanks to their knowledge of both classic European architecture and modern interior design. The inventive décor stays true to its roots with comfy furnishings, soft materials and quaint decorative items that make one feel immediately at home.
Let's begin our short but sweet tour around this beautiful European residence.
If one was to view this home in isolation without any back story, one would guess that this home has been standing in place for years. Everything appears as it should with the unmistakable European architectural features all looking authentic and classically brilliant.
It is always a surprise for the guests of the owners to find out that this home was built from scratch and was only just completed last year.
Everything looks as it should from the street view but does it remain as convincing if we head around to the garden?
The answer is a resounding yes! The professionals have certainly convinced us with both their home and landscape design.
With the help of Agraffe Design, the owners have created a cute garden with a patterned path and colourful plants that help achieve a cottage look. Bushes have been clipped into bold pillars to give structure to the garden beds while the rows of flowers offer colour and distinction.
Further within a peaceful retreat is found amongst the scented flowers and herbs in the home's traditional garden. A table and pair of chairs makes for a lovely spot in which to stop and take in the surroundings.
Even in a sizeable garden such as this, the small and simple cottage style furnitures makes for a wonderful and low maintenance entertaining area in the warmer months.
A cushioned day bed positioned at the rear of the timber deck creates the perfect place to relax and adds to the charming nature of this garden.
A traditional approach to decorating has occurred in the shared kitchen and smaller dining area. Cute touches have been included into the set up, which is otherwise a simple setting designed for the early mornings before school and work.
The fire burner beside the dining table keeps those warm in the early hours of the morning, which is important considering how cold it can get in this part of the world.
The interior designers have created a classic feel in the formal living room with a sophisticated scheme of dove grey, creams and hints of silver. A pair of traditional sofas are the centrepiece items of the room and manage to also keep the scheme cosy. Pillows and soft furnishings in tactile fabrics introduce a touch of texture and warmth.
The vintage coffee table is a real gem from history and notice how the surfaces have been protected thanks to the timber tea trays.
A touch of glamour has been introduced into one of the bedrooms upstairs with an elegant French style collection of furniture. We immediately notice the elegant armchair beside the sofa with its intricate patterned details.
The chosen scheme employs a mix of toning neutrals that includes subtle hints of pink, silver and small scale florals that add a touch of femininity.
A mix of contemporary and classic finishes brings intrigue to the home's main bathroom. A period feel has been added to the eye-catching monochrome design thanks to the choice of drapes and chandelier. The lush green plants placed sparingly throughout freshen the overall look.
Bold black and white flooring creates a dramatic base for this bathroom. Notice too how a clever compass design has been integrated into the floor's tile design. We'd be heading straight towards the direction of that bathtub. We can already imagine soaking the day away!
