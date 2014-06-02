Touch wood for luck. Even better—use it to decorate your home. Wood panels on walls and ceilings give a sense of tranquility, nature and warmth: characteristics associated with this material. Wood's remarkable versatility allows it to be successfully combined with steel, glass or concrete, creating a serene and peaceful feeling. Coblonal Arquitectura showcases the flexibility of this material blending it in all areas of this home.
Kitchens are the best place to use wood combinations and textures. One can give a retro and smart look to the kitchen with it. Furthermore, the large size of this kitchen, the placement of the table next to the kitchen island are definitely designed to promote a social life in this part of this home. So, Coblonal Arquitectura produced a kitchen with that goal in mind.
Wood parquet is the best choice for the dining room. Joan Llongueras managed to create a harmonious natural environment for this dining room. Moreover, the space division, also in wood, generates a greater sense of intimacy. The bench attached to it allows this home to have more space in its dining room.
Wood is a versatile and flexible material which blends in very well with other elements. Coblonal Arquitectura Studio, rediscovers wood, making it functional to a home, but also to provide comfort and visual serenity, besides being a decorative factor of relevance, which enhances the look of one's home.
Wood is noted for its discretion. It raises no suspicions, but it certainly does not go unnoticed. Its versatility suits a combination with other elements, such as the steel from the taps. It is an ideal and attractive solution for places like the bathroom that, by their nature, must ensure privacy.