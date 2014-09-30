Your browser is out-of-date.

A minimalist penthouse in Berlin

Sheila Byers Sheila Byers
This Berlin penthouse glows, but not only because of its floor to ceiling windows. The apartment is, of course, bathed in natural light, which helps to radiates heat though the apartment. Despite its very minimalist décor, is like a little oasis in the middle of the urban desert. Without much fanfare, Belgian designer Sarah Van Peteghem of Coco Lapine Design, has set up a very simple colour scheme that makes sure the apartment retains its very generous charm. The result is a Scandinavian influenced space that is clean and yet cuddly, full of design classics and thoughtfully utilised accessories. So when we are again about to stuff our apartment with unnecessary clutter, we should take this apartment as a positive example and source of inspiration. 

