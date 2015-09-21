Welcome! 9 sensational entry doors

Nothing gives a better first impression of your home than an absolutely sensational entrance. Whether you opt for a vast wooden front door, something in steel, or a gargantuan glazed installation, how you welcome people into your home says a lot about your style and personality.
With endless design and style possibilities, take a look at these fantastic examples of front doors and see if you are tempted to add something extra to your entrance.
Front entrances don't get much more classic than a sturdy double wooden door. We love this example which showcases how a simple design really can withstand the test of time to become a recognised classic and all because of the timeless elegance at play. Finished in black paint and with chunky silver coloured hardware this entrance looks simultaneously impressive and imposing, helping to add gravitas to the neighbourhood and make any burglars think twice about trying their luck in this property. No wonder the Prime minister has something very similar!
Clearly imported from the east, the level of detail and craftsmanship being exhibited on this oriental door is utterly stupendous and quite difficult to take in. The ornately carved wood offers a sense of heritage, as well as mystery as to what will be behind it and though the door itself is relatively auspicious, it opens out into a beautiful and calm space. The perfect mix of east and west, we love how this door does not look in the least out of place and rather, has almost become a piece of art in a culturally diverse home that has been designed by Micheas Arquitectos.
What a beautiful and striking entrance this is! Working against the white walls, this rich blue front door stands out for all the right reasons. Picking up the blue in the traditional floor tiles, the white and blue theme has an undeniably mediterranean feel, making us think of summer and bright blue seas. Classic in style, the addition of colourful paint really helps to turn this space into a welcoming and inviting entrance to what we assume to be an equally stylish and elegant home.
For properties located in countries which are blessed with year-round good weather, we can't imagine anything nicer than having a light coloured front door. Reflecting the sunshine all day long, white doors, in particular, make a house feel clean and refreshed, while also appearing welcoming to guests. Whereas a light door in a dismal climate could look cold and imposing in the wrong way, we love this example, complete with frosted glazing panel, as it looks cheerful and enticing, much like a holiday home! Entrances like this can really set the tone for an entire property so be sure to really consider what message you are looking to convey.
There is a lot going on in this entrance, but we are happy to say that we like it all! From the covered, almost pagoda style area, through to the use of heavy wooden doors and the personalised stained glass, a very distinct statement is being made. Kept simple and elegant through the use of dark wood and light brickwork, this entrance looks welcoming to those that have an invitation but could act as a handy deterrent for others, as the heavy duty doors look entirely resistant to tampering. Clearly an entrance to a grand house, the personalised glass is not showy, but sweet and we can imagine a myriad of similar touches having been included elsewhere.
Wow! What a modern statement this entrance is! Shunning all elements of traditional front doors, there can be no mistaking this for anything other than a terrifically style and design-orientated property. The use of glazing as a door surround is the perfect contrast to the heavy black metal door that is impervious to light. By allowing natural light to pour in though other channels, the hallway behind the door will not be too dark and foreboding. Not the most welcoming of entrances, we still can't help falling in love with the effortless elegance and quiet charm of this door that seems to ask
do you have an invitation?.
If you are in the market for something entirely unique to you and your property then you can't go wrong with a set of tailor made stained glass doors. The ultimate in opulent entrance accessories, doors such as this give a real feeling for who you are and how you have chosen to decorate your home. From traditional Tiffany inspired designs through to entirely bespoke and individual patterns, you can be as decadent and fussy as you like! We have to say that there really isn't any getting away from just how phenomenal these doors look with the light pouring through them!
For those of you with a family, the desire to retain privacy as well as maximise security is totally understandable and an entrance such as this example could be the perfect compromise for you. Eminently modern in style, this front door offers everything you could possibly need, including frosted glass so as to protect your loved ones' modesty without negating the flow of natural sunlight into your home. A heavy and protection-focussed product, doors such as this are made far more appealing with the use of slotted glazing and brushed metal hardware, both of which turn an almost commercial installation into something far more chic.
If you have renovated an existing property, or built your own, you will no doubt be keen on adding personal touches. Why not consider having a totally custom front door made, so that you can inject some personality into your home from the most exterior point? If you have taken the time to select complimentary paint colours and furniture, it seems almost common sense to at least consider the option of a commissioned piece and that way, you can get exactly what you want with no compromises. If you like the modernity of frosted glazing panels, the arches of Asian styling and the seriousness of black paint, you can happily combine all of these elements to create something that is perfect. This is your dream home, after all!
