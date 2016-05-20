Kitchen Fail Gets a Swish Makeover

Though we bemoan some of the sad rooms and properties we come across, if they weren't left to get into a state of disrepair, they would never be renovated and improved, would they? We should really be glad that there are lots of super houses and apartments out there that need the genius services of companies, such as the professionals at Oficina Preconceito!
The owners of today's property must have certainly been glad that they could rely on a team of design experts to bring their kitchen into the modern era, but we think they will have been surprised at just what an amazing end product they received.
Let's take a look and see if you are as shocked as we were!
How many of us have had or still have a kitchen like this? We bet there are countless homes throughout the world that look similar so we don't find this too unappealing, just a little uninspiring. It's all about poor use of space, really.
Far from making this room work for its purpose, it's just a little limp when it comes to functionality but all that is about to change!
What a huge difference taking all the large appliances out has made. We assume that the washing machine and dishwasher have been placed in a far more appropriate utility room. Wherever they are, they are notable by their absence, which has created a wealth of cupboard and storage room.
The now longer worktop looks far more usable and, by keeping the colours neutral and warm, this looks like a very welcoming and inviting little galley style kitchen that we'd be happy to cook in!
When you know there is nothing salvageable in a room that you're renovating, you can afford to be brutal and simply rip out everything and start again from fresh. It's great to see that is exactly what happened here as no time will have been wasted.
The layout and proportions of the room simply didn't work as they were. Rather than trying to massage them or make them a little more acceptable, it was definitely a case of out with the old and in with the new!
We couldn't call this charming little kitchen basic even if we wanted to. Laid out in a bijou galley style, it really works and makes the most of the available space. By placing the large fridge on the opposite side of the room, longer countertops have been installed, which really lengthen the space.
Warm wood accents look phenomenal in here and, with cupboards installed at every turn, there is no shortage of storage either, which encourages clear counters and the perception of the room being even bigger. Clever stuff!
As connecting corridors go, this one looks like something from The Shining. It's so dark and overbearing that you really don't feel drawn to explore more of the house as you leave the kitchen and it's such a shame.
Lots of doors are helping to shrink the space exponentially, while making navigation difficult and cramped. There is definitely potential for this transitional area to be prettier but we're not sure where you would start.
Now, this is a hallway we would be naturally drawn towards! So much lighter and more friendly, we love that honey wood has replaced the old fashioned dark stain and that all the doors have been removed. That one simple step has made this space feel so much more open and inviting.
We are getting some distinctly Scandinavian vibes from this home and we think the styling works perfectly to enlarge formerly cramped spaces that needed more than just a facelift.
