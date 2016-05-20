10 low cost bathroom upgrades to raise your home's value

Updating a room can end up being an arduous and expensive process unless you can keep a tight control of your finances. Rather then getting carried away and totally redecorating your space, why not simply look to upgrade a few individual items that might be unwittingly dating your bathroom?
Old shower curtains, cracked tiles and dirty grout will all make your space seem a little tired and unloved but these are not the only things you can tackle in one day to make a big impact. Take a look at our top tips for upgrading your bathroom quickly and cheaply and see which might be best suited to your space and budget.
Drawer pulls can really date a piece of furniture so think about changing cabinet handles out for some newer, more contemporary versions and you'll be shocked at how much better your space will look. Don't forget to replace them all though or your efforts will look a little mismatched!
Don't think that water and rugs don't mix. People are so afraid to put cute rugs in their bathroom but as long as you don't actually use it as a bathmat, they look great and will always add a splash of pizazz!
Changing your light fittings is a super quick, often cheap and always impactful upgrade for any room but especially your bathroom. Steer clear of purely practical fixtures and invest in something funky. It'll really surprise people!
You don't need to replace your entire shower unit to make a big impact on your room. Simply look to invest in a new, gorgeous and powerful shower head. Even a modern shower can have a vintage style attachment added to it so you can go as individual as you fancy. You could even swap out some taps while you are in the mood!
However hard you try to keep it clean, grout does dull with age, especially the white varieties. A quick freshen up with either a deep clean or a grout pen will have a massive effect on how fresh, clean and new your bathroom feels.
Why does it seem so easy to ignore a chipped tile? It looks shoddy and can be dangerous so as soon as you notice a weak link in the chain, get it replaced. It will help your room stay as new-looking as possible and if you've invested in quality tiles, such as these ones from The Mosaic Company, you want that to be the case!
If you hate your toilet seat or it's seen better days, speak up and get it replaced. We really love some of the cool designer alternatives out there these days, especially the resin ones with amazing items inset into them. Mermaid themed toilet seat, anyone?
The silicone sealant that goes around the top of your bathtub and seals the tray in your shower will need replacing at some point. If you are taking on some quick and simple upgrades, do this at the same time. Be brave and clean off any mildew whilst you're at it!
Wall decals are such hot news right now so if you fancy styling up your bathroom in one easy step, why not think about taking decals to the next level with some tile stickers? It's a great way to make sure that anyone who bursts in will be looking at the wall and not you!
Who likes a boring shower curtain? Nobody that we can think of but you do need to keep an eye on the bottom of the curtain itself to make sure it isn't getting mouldy. As soon as you see a little grime, replace your curtain and embrace change every time by buying patterned, colourful examples. This will keep your guests guessing!
