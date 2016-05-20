10 low cost bathroom upgrades to raise your home's value

Updating a room can end up being an arduous and expensive process unless you can keep a tight control of your finances. Rather then getting carried away and totally redecorating your space, why not simply look to upgrade a few individual items that might be unwittingly dating your bathroom?

Old shower curtains, cracked tiles and dirty grout will all make your space seem a little tired and unloved but these are not the only things you can tackle in one day to make a big impact. Take a look at our top tips for upgrading your bathroom quickly and cheaply and see which might be best suited to your space and budget.