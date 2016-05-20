Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 low cost bathroom upgrades to raise your home's value

press profile homify press profile homify
TENDE DOCCIA IN TESSUTO, GAL srl GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
Loading admin actions …

Updating a room can end up being an arduous and expensive process unless you can keep a tight control of your finances. Rather then getting carried away and totally redecorating your space, why not simply look to upgrade a few individual items that might be unwittingly dating your bathroom

Old shower curtains, cracked tiles and dirty grout will all make your space seem a little tired and unloved but these are not the only things you can tackle in one day to make a big impact. Take a look at our top tips for upgrading your bathroom quickly and cheaply and see which might be best suited to your space and budget.

1. Don't let old styling pull you back

Nueva colección de muebles Rústicos Boheme, Cuartodebaño.com Cuartodebaño.com BathroomStorage
Cuartodebaño.com

Cuartodebaño.com
Cuartodebaño.com
Cuartodebaño.com

Drawer pulls can really date a piece of furniture so think about changing cabinet handles out for some newer, more contemporary versions and you'll be shocked at how much better your space will look. Don't forget to replace them all though or your efforts will look a little mismatched!

2. Floor your guests with a stunning rug

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Drummonds Case Study: European Retreat, Denmark

homify
homify
homify

Don't think that water and rugs don't mix. People are so afraid to put cute rugs in their bathroom but as long as you don't actually use it as a bathmat, they look great and will always add a splash of pizazz!

3. Stop being dull and be a bright spark

Aquaquae Showroom aquaquae BathroomSinks
aquaquae

Aquaquae Showroom

aquaquae
aquaquae
aquaquae

Changing your light fittings is a super quick, often cheap and always impactful upgrade for any room but especially your bathroom. Steer clear of purely practical fixtures and invest in something funky. It'll really surprise people!

4. Drench yourself in luxury with a new shower head

Twin shower Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry BathroomBathtubs & showers Ceramic White
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry

Twin shower

Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Holloways of Ludlow Bespoke Kitchens & Cabinetry

You don't need to replace your entire shower unit to make a big impact on your room. Simply look to invest in a new, gorgeous and powerful shower head. Even a modern shower can have a vintage style attachment added to it so you can go as individual as you fancy. You could even swap out some taps while you are in the mood!

5. Get down and dirty with your grout

Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp, Txell Alarcon Txell Alarcon BathroomDecoration
Txell Alarcon

Ijzersterkinterieurontwerp

Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon
Txell Alarcon

However hard you try to keep it clean, grout does dull with age, especially the white varieties. A quick freshen up with either a deep clean or a grout pen will have a massive effect on how fresh, clean and new your bathroom feels.

6. You wouldn't ignore a chipped tooth

Jasba Glazed Mosaic Tiles, The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company BathroomDecoration
The Mosaic Company

Jasba Glazed Mosaic Tiles

The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company

Why does it seem so easy to ignore a chipped tile? It looks shoddy and can be dangerous so as soon as you notice a weak link in the chain, get it replaced. It will help your room stay as new-looking as possible and if you've invested in quality tiles, such as these ones from The Mosaic Company, you want that to be the case!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Don't keep a lid on it

Granley suite homify BathroomBathtubs & showers
homify

Granley suite

homify
homify
homify

If you hate your toilet seat or it's seen better days, speak up and get it replaced. We really love some of the cool designer alternatives out there these days, especially the resin ones with amazing items inset into them. Mermaid themed toilet seat, anyone? 

8. Peeling back the years

Bad nach Mass, Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH
Klocke Möbelwerkstätte GmbH

The silicone sealant that goes around the top of your bathtub and seals the tray in your shower will need replacing at some point. If you are taking on some quick and simple upgrades, do this at the same time. Be brave and clean off any mildew whilst you're at it!

9. Get sticky in your shower

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom Bathrooms.com BathroomBathtubs & showers
Bathrooms.com

Botanical Bathroom from Bathrooms.ccom

Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com
Bathrooms.com

Wall decals are such hot news right now so if you fancy styling up your bathroom in one easy step, why not think about taking decals to the next level with some tile stickers? It's a great way to make sure that anyone who bursts in will be looking at the wall and not you!

10. Express yourself with colour

Shower curtain on measure in waterproof fabric GAL srl BathroomBathtubs & showers
GAL srl

Shower curtain on measure in waterproof fabric

GAL srl
GAL srl
GAL srl

Who likes a boring shower curtain? Nobody that we can think of but you do need to keep an eye on the bottom of the curtain itself to make sure it isn't getting mouldy. As soon as you see a little grime, replace your curtain and embrace change every time by buying patterned, colourful examples. This will keep your guests guessing!

For more bathroom inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Bold Bathroom Shelf Ideas.

Kitchen Fail Gets a Swish Makeover
Is your bathroom screaming out for an upgrade? Leave a comment and let us know which of these ideas you might you try!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks