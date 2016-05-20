A Bloody Brilliant Bungalow Renovation

Gone are the days when bungalows were thought of as a bit naff or dated. Now they're often seen as perfect specimens for modern renovation projects thanks to their wonderfully boxy designs and easy to navigate spaces. Today's example is absolutely what we are talking about and what the experts at Puschmann Architecture have created is proof incarnate that bungalows are not to be underestimated!

Amazingly contemporary, textural and colourful spaces have been conjured up and the impact of the newly transformed house is magical. Who needs stairs when your house can be a testament to everything that is right with modern home design?