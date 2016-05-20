A Bloody Brilliant Bungalow Renovation

Gone are the days when bungalows were thought of as a bit naff or dated. Now they're often seen as perfect specimens for modern renovation projects thanks to their wonderfully boxy designs and easy to navigate spaces. Today's example is absolutely what we are talking about and what the experts at Puschmann Architecture have created is proof incarnate that bungalows are not to be underestimated!
Amazingly contemporary, textural and colourful spaces have been conjured up and the impact of the newly transformed house is magical. Who needs stairs when your house can be a testament to everything that is right with modern home design?
In the interests of full disclosure, we like this bungalow home already. We know that will come as a shock as we normally hate the before pictures but in this case, we can see a beautifully laid out and large home that has a wealth of potential to be amazing.
A decent sized garden adds to the positive impression that this house gives off and the only thing you can really say against it is that it looks a bit plain and boring. That can't be a big job to rectify, can it?
Well, this is something of a shock, but in a good way! Gone is the plain rendered façade and here stands a wonderfully unusual, modern and eye-catching alternative, complete with gloss red panels, exterior blinds and corresponding patio furniture.
Red is such a vibrant and brave choice for a house exterior, even as an accent colour, but we can see just what a great job it has done of modernising what was a bit of a plain Jane home.
We keep saying that this home was a little plain before but it really was. White this, basic that, and uninspired landscaping all came together to create a very bland home that was screaming out for an injection of personality and fun.
The dimensions are great but just look at how melancholy the house is. It needs some colour, some new materials and some really funky styling to lift it up and boy, did it get them!
Honestly, we are so staggered by this transformation that we don't even know where to begin with discussing this absolutely brilliant hallway. The chunky polished gravel and concrete floor is stunning. The use of white keeps things chic and that textured ceiling… wow!
Occasional interior pops of the exterior red colour are amazing and help you to remember just what a cohesive and well thought out, eclectic and totally unapologetic home this is. It's fast becoming one of the funkiest and most fun that we've ever seen.
Maybe we should have said bathroom brown, because that seems to be the dominant colour. If we're being totally honest, this whole space does just look a little bit… poo. It was pretty cutting edge to have individual sinks but they aren't the right sort to look good today.
As a whole, this is a real headache of a bathroom so we are glad to know this is now just a distant memory. Having seen some of the other transformations associated with this property, we are excited to see what was done here!
Phew! Imagine if this last picture had been a disappointment after the impact of the new exterior and that hallway. We love this airy and perfectly finished modern bathroom that isn't gimmicky or over the top. The space has been used sensibly and practically and the new blue and white scheme is a real lift.
It's shocking just what a big impact removing a bath can have but it's really opened up this room and made way for a total reshuffle of the suite items. And look, not a hint of brown in sight!
For more home transformation inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Horror House Renovation.