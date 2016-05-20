15 spectacular wallpaper designs to transform your home

Wallpaper seemed to go out of style for a little while but with all the amazing designs that are now available and the popularity of feature walls growing exponentially, all of sudden it's back with a bang and we are loving some of the really audacious patterns that are popping up!
A great way to transform a room in a matter of hours, we think wallpaper is a fantastic interior design material. We found some incredible designs to show you today to see if we can get you going potty for paper! It's not as fuddy duddy as you might be thinking!
A fascinating accent wall can easily be created with wallpaper. This vibrant design gives the adjacent staircase a totally tropical feel and does wonders for the aesthetic of the space!
Another wonderfully tropical wallpaper design! The big palm leaves and bright hibiscus flowers are really something and have made this bedroom so vibrant. We love the colour coordinated skirting board, too!
This design, from Photowall, is so pretty that it wouldn't look out of place in either a modern home or something with a more heritage feel. It's perfect for making your hallway a little more adventurous.
Feature wallpaper is great so if you like the idea of exposed bricks in your living room but don't have the budget or patience to actually strip plaster, this faux brick-look paper is the ideal compromise.
If you love vibrant greenery and can admire nature's prettiest creations, you might be tempted to go for this zoological delight. Partnered with glitzy accessories, it really stands out!
We really like different, funky wall ideas and if you love where you live and are proud to show off about it, how about some special map paper? As feature walls go, we think this is so unique!
If you long to create a tropical haven in your garden but you don't have the space or the right climate, you can still enjoy a little paradise inside your home! This floral and bird print combo is stunning.
Tiger print wallpaper might sound a little too flash or daring but we think the colour scheme here really tones down the style and keeps it elegant. We love the matching cushions and ornament, too. Grrrrrr!
Squirrels on wallpaper? Yes, please! Can you imagine how adorable something like this would be in a nursery, with other fun little woodland additions? We're not ashamed to say that we're nuts about this design.
Geometric patterns are enjoying a huge renaissance in terms of interior design right now so it makes perfect sense that they have been extended to stunning wallpaper. We think this would be a great addition to a home office!
We don't think there is a word to adequately describe just how pretty, sweet and fun this wallpaper is. It speaks for itself though, right? Charming and whimsical in equal measure, this certainly beats some boring old paint.
Genius. That's the only way we can describe this brilliant wallpaper that would turn even the most serious of rooms into the ideal nerdy hangout. We don't know why but we love the idea of this on a garage wall to create the ultimate man cave!
Punchy accent colours will always be a favourite thing of ours so this lovely swallow design has caught our eye for the right reason. We picture this looking amazing in a space that also had a bright floor so perhaps a kitchen with red and white checkerboard linoleum?
It must be difficult to overshadow something like an original fireplace in an older property but this daring design has managed it. Who'd have thought flamingoes could look so good in your living room?
If wallpaper appeals to you but you want to ease in gently, a classic and light coloured pattern will be a great idea. This mint and white diamond print style looks cute as a button and we can see this looking great in an old fashioned bathroom with a roll top bath.
