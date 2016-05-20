15 spectacular wallpaper designs to transform your home

Wallpaper seemed to go out of style for a little while but with all the amazing designs that are now available and the popularity of feature walls growing exponentially, all of sudden it's back with a bang and we are loving some of the really audacious patterns that are popping up!

A great way to transform a room in a matter of hours, we think wallpaper is a fantastic interior design material. We found some incredible designs to show you today to see if we can get you going potty for paper! It's not as fuddy duddy as you might be thinking!