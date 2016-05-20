Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 spectacular wallpaper designs to transform your home

press profile homify press profile homify
Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Loading admin actions …

Wallpaper seemed to go out of style for a little while but with all the amazing designs that are now available and the popularity of feature walls growing exponentially, all of sudden it's back with a bang and we are loving some of the really audacious patterns that are popping up!

A great way to transform a room in a matter of hours, we think wallpaper is a fantastic interior design material. We found some incredible designs to show you today to see if we can get you going potty for paper! It's not as fuddy duddy as you might be thinking!

1. Tropical accent wall

Beautiful Living Room Interiors, 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. 3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd. Modern living room
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.
3D Power Visualization Pvt. Ltd.

A fascinating accent wall can easily be created with wallpaper. This vibrant design gives the adjacent staircase a totally tropical feel and does wonders for the aesthetic of the space!

2. Perfect palm tree print

Summer Tropical Bloom Sian Zeng Walls & flooringWallpaper
Sian Zeng

Summer Tropical Bloom

Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng
Sian Zeng

Another wonderfully tropical wallpaper design! The big palm leaves and bright hibiscus flowers are really something and have made this bedroom so vibrant. We love the colour coordinated skirting board, too!

3. Funky and floral in one

Flourish - Peppercookies - Photowall Photowall Walls & flooringWallpaper
Photowall

Flourish—Peppercookies—Photowall

Photowall
Photowall
Photowall

This design, from Photowall, is so pretty that it wouldn't look out of place in either a modern home or something with a more heritage feel. It's perfect for making your hallway a little more adventurous.

4. Fake it until you make it

Arthouse VIP Red Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623006 I Want Wallpaper Walls & flooringWallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Arthouse VIP Red Brick Wall Pattern Faux Stone Effect Motif Mural Wallpaper 623006

I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper
I Want Wallpaper

Feature wallpaper is great so if you like the idea of exposed bricks in your living room but don't have the budget or patience to actually strip plaster, this faux brick-look paper is the ideal compromise.

5. Totally tropical taste

Amazonia Light Wallpaper, Witch and Watchman Witch and Watchman Walls & flooringWallpaper
Witch and Watchman

Amazonia Light Wallpaper

Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman
Witch and Watchman

If you love vibrant greenery and can admire nature's prettiest creations, you might be tempted to go for this zoological delight. Partnered with glitzy accessories, it really stands out!

6. Map out your ideal wall

Custom Street Map Wallpaper Love Maps On Ltd. Walls & flooringWallpaper
Love Maps On Ltd.

Custom Street Map Wallpaper

Love Maps On Ltd.
Love Maps On Ltd.
Love Maps On Ltd.

We really like different, funky wall ideas and if you love where you live and are proud to show off about it, how about some special map paper? As feature walls go, we think this is so unique!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Create your own garden paradise, inside

Cole & Son Wallpaper - Mister Smith interiors homify Walls & flooringWallpaper
homify

Cole & Son Wallpaper—Mister Smith interiors

homify
homify
homify

If you long to create a tropical haven in your garden but you don't have the space or the right climate, you can still enjoy a little paradise inside your home! This floral and bird print combo is stunning.

8. Easy tiger

Coco Tiger, Studio Lisa Bengtsson Studio Lisa Bengtsson Walls & flooringWallpaper
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Coco Tiger

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Tiger print wallpaper might sound a little too flash or daring but we think the colour scheme here really tones down the style and keeps it elegant. We love the matching cushions and ornament, too. Grrrrrr!

9. Make your walls a wonderland

Squirrel Pose Wallpaper in Soft Sorbet Mitas & Co. Wallpapers & Textiles Walls & flooringWallpaper
Mitas &amp; Co. Wallpapers &amp; Textiles

Squirrel Pose Wallpaper in Soft Sorbet

Mitas & Co. Wallpapers & Textiles
Mitas &amp; Co. Wallpapers &amp; Textiles
Mitas & Co. Wallpapers & Textiles

Squirrels on wallpaper? Yes, please! Can you imagine how adorable something like this would be in a nursery, with other fun little woodland additions? We're not ashamed to say that we're nuts about this design.

10. Geometric gorgeousness for your home

Wallpaper Context Shots, Jocelyn Warner Jocelyn Warner Walls & flooringWallpaper
Jocelyn Warner

Wallpaper Context Shots

Jocelyn Warner
Jocelyn Warner
Jocelyn Warner

Geometric patterns are enjoying a huge renaissance in terms of interior design right now so it makes perfect sense that they have been extended to stunning wallpaper. We think this would be a great addition to a home office!

11. Bring on the bunnies

Jackrabbit Wallpaper Dwelling Bird Walls & flooringWallpaper
Dwelling Bird

Jackrabbit Wallpaper

Dwelling Bird
Dwelling Bird
Dwelling Bird

We don't think there is a word to adequately describe just how pretty, sweet and fun this wallpaper is. It speaks for itself though, right? Charming and whimsical in equal measure, this certainly beats some boring old paint.

12. Marvel at this comic book wallpaper

Marvel Super Heroes Murals, Paper Moon Paper Moon Walls & flooringWallpaper
Paper Moon

Marvel Super Heroes Murals

Paper Moon
Paper Moon
Paper Moon

Genius. That's the only way we can describe this brilliant wallpaper that would turn even the most serious of rooms into the ideal nerdy hangout. We don't know why but we love the idea of this on a garage wall to create the ultimate man cave!

13. A flight of fancy for your walls

Daydream Wallpaper - Orange Monument Interiors Walls & flooringWallpaper Paper Orange
Monument Interiors

Daydream Wallpaper—Orange

Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors
Monument Interiors

Punchy accent colours will always be a favourite thing of ours so this lovely swallow design has caught our eye for the right reason. We picture this looking amazing in a space that also had a bright floor so perhaps a kitchen with red and white checkerboard linoleum?

14. Go big or go home!

Kristjana S Williams, Andy Palmer Garden Wall Mural Dust Walls & flooringWallpaper
Dust

Kristjana S Williams, Andy Palmer Garden Wall Mural

Dust
Dust
Dust

It must be difficult to overshadow something like an original fireplace in an older property but this daring design has managed it. Who'd have thought flamingoes could look so good in your living room? 

15. Keeping it classic

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Walls & flooringWallpaper
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

If wallpaper appeals to you but you want to ease in gently, a classic and light coloured pattern will be a great idea. This mint and white diamond print style looks cute as a button and we can see this looking great in an old fashioned bathroom with a roll top bath.

For more fabulous wall inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: 10 Great Feature Wall Ideas.

​10 essential bedroom items your guests will really notice
Are you keen to upgrade your walls? Which of these designs really caught your eye? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks