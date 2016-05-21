A Taste of Utopia on the South Coast

Another day, another amazing build from Baufritz, but this one is a little different! While most design teams might pride themselves on their latest and greatest projects, Baufritz has long been creating breathtaking homes in line with client specifications so have no problem with showing off one of their earliest successes.

’The main entrance to the home is via a dramatic bridge – right into the heart of the home. This middle level has three distinct areas: upon entering, the formal living rooms are to one's right, the main bedroom suite on the left, with a discreet double garage to the side with internal access to the house. By raising the house up slightly, the views from this level are outstanding – this having been tested at an early design stage by standing on chairs in the old house to mimic the new floor levels! The lower level contains the guest bedrooms, gym, family room and access to the outside – to the proposed pool deck on one side, and to a sunken, discreet courtyard on the other.’

It's pretty clear we are about to see something absolutely amazing so let's stop wasting time and start looking!