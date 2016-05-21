A Taste of Utopia on the South Coast

Another day, another amazing build from Baufritz, but this one is a little different! While most design teams might pride themselves on their latest and greatest projects, Baufritz has long been creating breathtaking homes in line with client specifications so have no problem with showing off one of their earliest successes.
’The main entrance to the home is via a dramatic bridge – right into the heart of the home. This middle level has three distinct areas: upon entering, the formal living rooms are to one's right, the main bedroom suite on the left, with a discreet double garage to the side with internal access to the house. By raising the house up slightly, the views from this level are outstanding – this having been tested at an early design stage by standing on chairs in the old house to mimic the new floor levels! The lower level contains the guest bedrooms, gym, family room and access to the outside – to the proposed pool deck on one side, and to a sunken, discreet courtyard on the other.’
It's pretty clear we are about to see something absolutely amazing so let's stop wasting time and start looking!
You can't deny that the team at Baufritz really know how to make a first impression. This amazing contemporary home grabs your attention for all the right reasons and we think it is perfectly placed in the pretty garden setting.
The proportions of this property are nothing short of perfect, with every square module working well with the next. By breaking up the vast white render with sparkling grey slate, the overall impact is really something to admire.
You know how when you pose for a photograph, you put your best side forward? Imagine trying to figure out which side was the best for this house! It's a doomed task as they all look so astounding and, even though this is a few years old now, brazenly contemporary.
We love all the angles, corners and long, lean lines that make this house feel as though it stretches out into the horizon. And all those individual windows? What a wonderful way to inject light without disrupting the flow of the building itself.
This is a kitchen that really seeks to add some smooth curves to an otherwise boxy and angular home and we think it makes such light work of the task. The rounded corners look so tactile as a contrast and it makes the room itself feel warm and welcoming.
Neutral tones have been used inside in a bid to mimic the exterior so the white cabinets, offset with dark wood, look great and we are enamoured with that strip window above the top cupboards. What a great way to add even more light without negating valuable storage.
Just as with the outside, the proportions inside are wonderful and open up to welcome you into easy, calm living spaces that you can't help but picture yourself mooching about in. The amazing contemporary furniture in this space, in particular, is an absolute delight.
The room screen adds definition without blocking off areas through the employment of solid shapes and the section of natural wood flooring makes the perfect partner for the pretty staircase. What a great area to walk into straight from the front door.
We really like how the more communal areas have been kept large and as open plan as possible, while the bedrooms have been given a more demure footprint. We totally understand why, it's just rare to see clients agreeing to smaller bedrooms.
This space is perfectly sized for a large bed, some storage furniture and, thanks to the jutting window, a small sofa as well. The Mulberry handbag is optional but if we lived here we'd like to think we'd have one!
What does this bathroom remind you of? If it's not the exterior walls then you have missed a key design trick! White and slate grey have once more come together to create a modern, functional and undeniably stylish room that, when you throw natural wood into it, really stands out.
The double sink is a great feature and offers togetherness but also valuable personal space and a mirror running almost the full width of the room makes it seem enormous. When even the bathroom gives you pangs of jealousy you know you've just looked at a truly exemplar home!
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Contemporary Home that Wouldn’t Compromise.