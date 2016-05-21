9 cute as a button courtyard gardens you can escape in

It's such a shame to say it but many people with courtyard gardens just can't see the potential that lies within them. All they see is a small patch of space that is almost redundant but we are here to remedy that today!
We've found some lovely examples of courtyard gardens, from perfectly manicured versions through to ultra minimalistic and we think you'll love the inspiration that they'll give you. Think it's all just about decking and potted plants? You're wrong!
Come with us as we take a little secret garden adventure!
A courtyard garden is the ideal location for enjoying some al fresco socialising when the weather plays ball so why not look to take up most of the space with elegant, comfortable seating? A simple hedged backdrop makes the tending portion of the revamp so simple, too!
A metalwork bistro table and chairs set will always make us think of holidays on the continent so what better way to inject some serious flair into a courtyard garden than with a pretty dining set up? The flagstone floor really adds to the 'Med' vibe!
If you've embraced vibrant colours, modern materials and superbly eye-catching shapes in your home, don't let that stop as soon as you get to your back door. The contemporary planters here look great on a bed of white gravel and a red table. Wowee!
If you're feeling stuck for ideas as to how you can make your courtyard garden really stand out, take a cue from this new build property that has installed a lovely water feature. All you need is a free corner!
If you have an awkwardly shaped courtyard garden you might be better off simply keeping it neat and free of any unnecessary clutter. Thin out the planters and instead concentrate on laying perfect patio slabs. We think this example, from Amy Perkins Garden Design, really demonstrates what we mean.
Can you ever have too much wood? Not in a small courtyard garden you can't! The decking has neatened the space no end and those boxed-in planters look wonderful and offer an easy way to zing up the space with some bright blooms and leafy greens.
Courtyard gardens are, by their nature, smaller than standard outdoor spaces so with that in mind it makes sense to invest in perfectly manicured plants and trees that you will be able to navigate around easily. Neat topiaries really fit the bill and just look at how high end they look!
This home is special anyway as it is an eco-house in central London but this courtyard is a great example of why less can be more. With very little in the way of plants or decoration, the star of the show out here is how much of a sun trap it is. We'd get no work done if this was outside our office!
This is a very small courtyard space but you can't deny that it still manages to look phenomenal. By only having three trees and making sure that the exterior paint is pristine, this little cube of outdoor space looks elegant and, if we're honest, better than our back garden!
