9 cute as a button courtyard gardens you can escape in

It's such a shame to say it but many people with courtyard gardens just can't see the potential that lies within them. All they see is a small patch of space that is almost redundant but we are here to remedy that today!

We've found some lovely examples of courtyard gardens, from perfectly manicured versions through to ultra minimalistic and we think you'll love the inspiration that they'll give you. Think it's all just about decking and potted plants? You're wrong!

Come with us as we take a little secret garden adventure!