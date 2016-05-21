Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 cute as a button courtyard gardens you can escape in

press profile homify press profile homify
Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Loading admin actions …

It's such a shame to say it but many people with courtyard gardens just can't see the potential that lies within them. All they see is a small patch of space that is almost redundant but we are here to remedy that today! 

We've found some lovely examples of courtyard gardens, from perfectly manicured versions through to ultra minimalistic and we think you'll love the inspiration that they'll give you. Think it's all just about decking and potted plants? You're wrong! 

Come with us as we take a little secret garden adventure!

1. Make the perfect party spot

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall Biotecture GardenPlants & flowers
Biotecture

Private Courtyard, London, Living Wall

Biotecture
Biotecture
Biotecture

A courtyard garden is the ideal location for enjoying some al fresco socialising when the weather plays ball so why not look to take up most of the space with elegant, comfortable seating? A simple hedged backdrop makes the tending portion of the revamp so simple, too!

2. Inject a little Mediterranean terrace flavour

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design homify Classic style garden
homify

Terraced Courtyard Garden Design

homify
homify
homify

A metalwork bistro table and chairs set will always make us think of holidays on the continent so what better way to inject some serious flair into a courtyard garden than with a pretty dining set up? The flagstone floor really adds to the 'Med' vibe!

3. Make it an extension of your home style

Bacs IMAGE'IN Hauts en couleurs !, ATELIER SO GREEN ATELIER SO GREEN Modern conservatory
ATELIER SO GREEN

ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN
ATELIER SO GREEN

If you've embraced vibrant colours, modern materials and superbly eye-catching shapes in your home, don't let that stop as soon as you get to your back door. The contemporary planters here look great on a bed of white gravel and a red table. Wowee! 

4. Make a water feature the star attraction

Small Courtyard Garden, Dewin Designs Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

Small Courtyard Garden

Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs
Dewin Designs

If you're feeling stuck for ideas as to how you can make your courtyard garden really stand out, take a cue from this new build property that has installed a lovely water feature. All you need is a free corner!

5. Keep it classic and uncluttered

Courtyard Garden Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd Mediterranean style garden
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

Courtyard Garden

Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd
Amy Perkins Garden Design Ltd

If you have an awkwardly shaped courtyard garden you might be better off simply keeping it neat and free of any unnecessary clutter. Thin out the planters and instead concentrate on laying perfect patio slabs. We think this example, from Amy Perkins Garden Design, really demonstrates what we mean.

6. Wood you believe how great this looks?!

Marylebone Courtyard Fenton Roberts Garden Design Modern garden
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Marylebone Courtyard

Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design
Fenton Roberts Garden Design

Can you ever have too much wood? Not in a small courtyard garden you can't! The decking has neatened the space no end and those boxed-in planters look wonderful and offer an easy way to zing up the space with some bright blooms and leafy greens.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Topiary will tick all the boxes

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden homify Modern garden
homify

Slim & Subtle Rear Garden

homify
homify
homify

Courtyard gardens are, by their nature, smaller than standard outdoor spaces so with that in mind it makes sense to invest in perfectly manicured plants and trees that you will be able to navigate around easily. Neat topiaries really fit the bill and just look at how high end they look!

8. Make sunshine the key feature

Courtyard House - East Dulwich, Designcubed Designcubed Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Designcubed

Courtyard House — East Dulwich

Designcubed
Designcubed
Designcubed

This home is special anyway as it is an eco-house in central London but this courtyard is a great example of why less can be more. With very little in the way of plants or decoration, the star of the show out here is how much of a sun trap it is. We'd get no work done if this was outside our office!

9. Go for neat, sweet and very petite!

minimal city courtyard Claire Potter Design Minimalist style garden
Claire Potter Design

minimal city courtyard

Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design
Claire Potter Design

This is a very small courtyard space but you can't deny that it still manages to look phenomenal. By only having three trees and making sure that the exterior paint is pristine, this little cube of outdoor space looks elegant and, if we're honest, better than our back garden!

For more small garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Creating Your Piece Of Small Garden Paradise.

A Taste of Utopia on the South Coast
Have you got a cute little courtyard? Are you planning to pep it up a little now? Let us know your plans by leaving us a comment!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks