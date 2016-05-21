Easy ways to improve your garden privacy

It's the age old question: how do you enjoy your outside space without giving up your privacy? As soon as the sun comes out you might be tempted to get into the garden but it can really put a dampener on things if you are exposed to all of your neighbours.

We've come up with some great ways that you can enjoy some fresh air without feeling as though you are on display, from adding external blinds to your own home to planting beautiful, tall hedges. We think we've found a solution for everyone so take a look and see what you think will work best for your outdoor space. Then grab your bathing suit and make the most of whatever's left of the good weather!