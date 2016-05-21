10 dazzling hallways that make a lasting first impression

If you're one of those people that simply sees your hallway as a way to get from one part of the house to another, stop that immediately! You are overlooking a prime opportunity to not only put your design stamp on another part of your home but also potentially giving guests a lacklustre first impression.

We think hallways should be given as much thought as every other room in the house so have pulled together some examples of fabulous spaces that really show just what a vibrant and style-infused area they can be. Take a look for yourself and see if you are letting the side down with your current entrance hall, then think about planning a revamp!