10 dazzling hallways that make a lasting first impression

If you're one of those people that simply sees your hallway as a way to get from one part of the house to another, stop that immediately! You are overlooking a prime opportunity to not only put your design stamp on another part of your home but also potentially giving guests a lacklustre first impression.
We think hallways should be given as much thought as every other room in the house so have pulled together some examples of fabulous spaces that really show just what a vibrant and style-infused area they can be. Take a look for yourself and see if you are letting the side down with your current entrance hall, then think about planning a revamp!
We've encountered this hallway before but that doesn't mean that we aren't just as impressed this time around. The sheer scale of the space is one thing but the neutral decorating scheme, designer lighting and calm vibe is really special. If you have high ceilings you can certainly try to create something similar that will have an equally big impact!
What a sublime entrance to a home this is, complete with delicately coloured walls, ornate wall lights and a lovely little seat that is perfect for perching on while you tie your shoes. The mirrored sections also look great and add a wealth of extra perceived space. Canan Delevi has really hit the right style note here!
Hallways that strive to give a little hint as to who actually lives in the home are always a firm favourite so we like that a side table has been included here for the sole purpose of displaying photographs and housing some fresh blooms. The classical styling here is so elegant.
Isn't this a fabulous entrance hall? Aside from the smooth fronted storage cupboards, the exposed brick wall, amazing lighting and marble floor, we think the mirror decal really adds a unique and personal touch that is hard to beat. We don't know what ours would say though, perhaps ’Welcome, now take your shoes off!’
When you have more than a couple of you living in a house, organisation is key and this is especially pertinent when some of the other residents are children. The natural urge to dump everything where they take it off has to be drummed out early so we think this hallway, with plenty of storage and individual cubbyholes is a great way to encourage a little more tidiness.
For the ultimate in first impressions, a daring wall colour is a must and this vibrant red is certainly getting our full attention. Offset with white trims and natural wood, it doesn't look too much. In fact, it simply looks stylish, warm and confident. What a lovely touch to have the front door in the same colour!
With a rather delightful glass and marble scheme going on in this hallway, the punchy mustard yellow accents are a bit of a culture shock but once that has subsided we think you'll agree that they cupboard and vases really add an extra dimension of style and fun to this entrance. The vintage sideboard, in particular, looks great and would have been a fun project to complete.
We love a well thought out colour scheme and, with grey being one of our favourite colours right now, there can be no surprise that we love this beautiful hallway so much. With all the furniture being muted, the pop of colour that the tiled floor brings in by adding a little apricot cuteness into the mix is divine and so on trend!
Hallways that have some added functionality are a firm favourite of ours and this one is definitely appealing to our natural desire for ever increasing amounts of storage. Making great use of the usually neglected under stairs area, as a bookcase, we think this entrance is wonderful and is that a funky gallery wall we can see as well?
If you don't have a long hallway to have fun with, why not try your hand at a little magic and trickery? This example has a flush fitting mirror panel attached to the far wall and essentially makes the space feel twice as long as it actually is.
The chevron print rug supports the illusion even more and we had to take a couple of glances before we fully realised this was just a trick of the eye. Imagine how guests would feel when they encountered this in person!
For more hallway inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Tips For Decorating A Modern Home Hallway.