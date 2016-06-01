The Seductive Home Hiding in the Forest

Strong, refined and confident. That's how we could be describe this home by Ukraine based architect, Alexander Zhydkov. Their design, which draws inspiration from minimalist architecture and interior design, doesn't shy away from taking centre stage.

A statement is made for the moment you first lay eyes on the home. Sharp lines and fine-crafted modern materials adorn the façade, which takes shape as a geometric wonder. The confident dialogue continues inside, with each well considered space sharing a certain stripped-back charisma that will make minimalist purists weak at the knees.

See it for yourself by scrolling down…