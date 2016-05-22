The Home with a VIP Pass to Paradise

Celebrated for it's masterful design from Interdesign Interiors, this luxurious villa makes for a stunning addition to an already exclusive street. With every neighbour doing their best to out do each other, it's no mean feat that this home is the best of the bunch.
The home's entertainment facilities are concentrated in the rear outdoor setting where a glistening swimming pool takes centre stage. If you can drag yourself away from the dazzling outdoor setting, you'll discover a spectacular interior of grand living zones, which feature all the modern conveniences one would require.
Join us for an exclusive tour!
Welcome to paradise! It makes us incredibly jealous to think that there is a lucky family out there who has this villa all to themselves! It really is the stuff of dreams.
This garden and pool area has a canopied seating terrace at one end, complete with barbecue facilities for when it's too nice to be inside. However, most of the time the owners spend the day sunbathing on one of the pool chairs.
The timber pool chairs are the best you can buy. Comfort is assured with plush cushions so there's no more rolling around trying to find a comfy position. If they weather should ever turn for the worse, the chairs can be moved quickly under cover thanks to the wheel design.
When the heat becomes a little too much to bear there is always this blissful shade to retreat to. The seaside-inspired furniture is so very sophisticated and could work in almost any context.
Much like the pool chairs on the opposite side, getting comfy on this couch is incredibly easy since the fabrics are top-of-the-line and designed for ultimate comfort. The fabric is also weather resistant.
The pretty views get even better under the shade of the covered outdoor area where there are two deck chairs positioned perfectly to take it all in. We didn't notice them before but those blue and white zig-zag tiles make for an unexpected inclusion to this setting.
Although we doubt you want to leave your spot beside the pool, we promise that the interiors are just as stunning as this view.
Perhaps it has something to do with the location and the sunny weather but the interiors seem to have an air of bohemian chic. We detect a peaceful vibe that makes us feel very comfortable and at ease with our surroundings.
This vibe can also be attributed to the selection of natural materials that fill the living room. Sanded back timber furniture, such as the twin shelf units and side table, bring an appeal that only timber can. We also can't help but appreciate the polished stone tiles that bring a touch of the Mediterranean.
The interior designers have used soft, neutral tones to let the natural patina of the timber furniture stand out. Touches of metal seen via the dining chairs add sophisticated polish to a clean and unfussy decorating scheme.
The designer chairs and striking low-hanging light fittings emulate the popular contemporary dining experience.
Unfortunately, time in this house can't always be spent beside the pool. Sometimes there is the need to be inside the home office getting tasks done. It's not so bad though considering how well thought out this space is.
Documents, books and other things are kept in order with all the storage room provided by those cabinets and drawers. Their clean and sleek design ensures they blend in seamlessly with the monochrome scheme of the room.
Sometimes work runs late into the night so there is an industrial style reading lamp placed on the desk so that the main lights can remain off.
Within the grand dimensions of this bedroom, a mood-enhancing scheme of whites, creams and touches of blue bring a summertime vibe. Things have been kept simple with a few carefully placed accessories and soft items, which help make the room feel cosy.
This bedroom is located on the upper level and, as you can see in the image, has a massive balcony that is exclusive for the lucky ones sleeping here.
Unfortunately it's time to leave paradise but we have another project that conjures up similarly summery vibes: The Beach House that’s Riding a Wave.