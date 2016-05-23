The Devil Wears Prada Flat

Remodelling or decorating homes that are of historical significance can often be a daunting task that demands plenty of care and attention. This is especially the case when the flat you're working with is situated inside a building that is well over two hundred years old.
In a situation such as this, you need to call in the experts to help make life easier. Naturally, the owners of this loft called in the services of renown interior design firm, Mob Architects, who have done a wonderful job in breathing new life into the old place.
There are many surprises to be found inside this cool pad so scroll down and begin exploring!
Modern tones, a contemporary mantra and plenty of stylishness is on show within the new layout of the luxurious loft.
The kitchen has been reformed and is opened up as much as possible to allow for the flexibility and space for those who hang out here. It is a cooking space shared by a breakfast bar, which was designed for quick meals and perhaps a place to host colleagues after a day in the office. The multi-coloured stool arrangement beside the bench brings a bit of colour and personality to the sleek space.
The stylish cabinets have a very modern edge with their smart white finish and slimline handles and it's the contrast with the surrounding timber that shows them off to perfection.
From another perspective we get a greater feel for the layout of the kitchen. We can see that the breakfast bar has an electronic stove top, which integrates sleekly into the timber joinery. Above there is a super modern extractor that has hyper-sensitive adjustable settings to ensure that the working space is well lit and clear of smoke.
A popular inclusion in kitchens at the moment are wall prints. The example in this kitchen is a black and white photo of a nearby landmark, which makes for a fitting inclusion in this heritage building.
At the rear of the main floor there is a sitting area made for cosy situations with friends. The decoration takes inspiration from this season, which sees a combination or textured elements, tan leather and raw timbers brought together.
And of course, we couldn't move onto the next image without talking about the amazing staircase that links the two levels of the flat. This staircase is made entirely from concrete. How it was done is a mystery to us!
A birds eye view over the spiral staircase reveals the true genius of the design. Did you notice that every step has an inbuilt light? This is perfect for those unsure on their feet or for those times when the owner comes stumbling back from a local drinking hole in the early hours.
Just like in most homes, the living room is framed around comfy seating options, which are focused in front of the television. It is a relaxed and effortlessly stylish room thanks to the mismatching of modern and vintage furniture.
The archway window reveals the history of the old building, which has stood for well over a century. Having so much natural light enter inside the living space is a true blessing for the owners.
The outstanding and surprising feature of this bathroom is its size. With so much room to play with the designers have gone for large and bold features that make themselves known within the space. We spotted the double sized sink unit straight away. And what about the size of that walk-in shower?!
Few bedrooms can boast a more incredible ceiling than the one in this flat. The designers have gone about restoring the original stone ceiling in a sensitive manner. Those old stone blocks are living history and thankfully they have been treated with the utmost care.
Perhaps out of respect for the original building, the bedroom décor speaks a dialogue of Mediterranean inspiration, with everything expertly restrained.
The bedroom even features its own private bathroom for those quick morning rushes. Also peeping out the side of the wall is a fully integrated clothes unit, which is used to neatly house all the owner's clothes and shoes. The clothes unit can be slid in and out with ease thanks to touch-sensitive functionality.
There are many more inspiring projects for you to explore, such as: The Home Amongst the Vineyards.