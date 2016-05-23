The Devil Wears Prada Flat

Remodelling or decorating homes that are of historical significance can often be a daunting task that demands plenty of care and attention. This is especially the case when the flat you're working with is situated inside a building that is well over two hundred years old.

In a situation such as this, you need to call in the experts to help make life easier. Naturally, the owners of this loft called in the services of renown interior design firm, Mob Architects, who have done a wonderful job in breathing new life into the old place.

There are many surprises to be found inside this cool pad so scroll down and begin exploring!