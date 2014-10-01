Modern London homes

London, the capital of our wonderful country, is one of the most diverse and international urban environments in the world. A leading city in arts, finance and fashion, it is said to be the most visited cities on the planet. The architecture and homes of this fine city are as diverse and eclectic as the people who reside here. With a population of 13 million, and with one of the world's highest living standards, this city boasts some of the most grand and elegant homes of anywhere in the world.

Blending in with the historical buildings that dominate London architecture is modern London, with 21st century structures sitting beside buildings hundreds of years old, creating a skyline blending the old and new in perfect harmony.

Residential London still looks a lot like it did centuries ago, with many buildings being heritage listed, therefore the exterior of the building cannot be altered. Step inside some these historical buildings and you feel like you are walking into a different time, with many Victorian, Edwardian and Georgian era buildings being completely renovated or modelled, completely changing the interior without modifying the charm of their facades.

Today we would like to take you on a tour of some of London's most beautiful homes, across all parts of the city, to show you the diversity and beauty of modern British design and architecture.