Fabulous flat roofs

Flat roofs are everywhere at the moment when it comes to contemporary architecture. There's just something so startlingly elegant about such straight lines and distinctive right angles. They suit the mood of modern architecture perfectly: a strong, bold design and a leap away from traditional building.

Some homes are built with flat roofs, particularly ones constructed within recent years. But they don't have to encompass the whole home. Quite often flat roofs can be found topping extensions or dormers, and sometimes even conservatories. Even when dormers are built onto more traditional buildings, from town houses to country homes, flat roofed dormers can fit into their design perfectly.

In areas with less open space flat roofs have become particularly popular. And why? They can sometimes be used for garden space. Rooftop gardens can host some spectacular views and be a real bonus to city living. So whether you're in the country or in the city, a flat roof can certainly offer something to your home.