Fabulous flat roofs

Flat roofs are everywhere at the moment when it comes to contemporary architecture. There's just something so startlingly elegant about such straight lines and distinctive right angles. They suit the mood of modern architecture perfectly: a strong, bold design and a leap away from traditional building.
Some homes are built with flat roofs, particularly ones constructed within recent years. But they don't have to encompass the whole home. Quite often flat roofs can be found topping extensions or dormers, and sometimes even conservatories. Even when dormers are built onto more traditional buildings, from town houses to country homes, flat roofed dormers can fit into their design perfectly.
In areas with less open space flat roofs have become particularly popular. And why? They can sometimes be used for garden space. Rooftop gardens can host some spectacular views and be a real bonus to city living. So whether you're in the country or in the city, a flat roof can certainly offer something to your home.
A building made from traditional brick, set in the heart of a country landscape. But the extension brings a whole new dimension to pre-conceptions of this home. The glass structures added to the back, in particular this wonderful conservatory area, bring this home into the modern age. Constructed wholly from glass and black beams, this flat roofed extension sparkles in the snow; both blending in with the landscape and carving out its own, unique essence.
This is truly a garden of paradise. Although situated in the heart of London you feel as if you've been whisked away into the heart of the Mediterranean or the South of France. Every detail has been attended to in order to create the perfect rooftop garden, from the individually crafted terracotta plant pots to the detailed metalwork of the garden furniture. The designer of this home has really made the most of a well-situated flat roof, bringing a taste of nature right into the heart of city living.
This regular, semi-detached suburban home has had a wonderful extension built on the back of the building (as well as a dormer construction added to the roof). Looking in from the back garden, we can see the kitchen extension leaning out from the core of the house, flat roof seamlessly flowing out from the original brick of the building. The flat roof adds such a charming, eclectic feel to the house; contrasting wonderfully the pointed top of the original wall.
Contemporary, chic and stylish, this rooftop garden has everything to offer those who have elegant taste. The clear cut edges of the garden furniture and tall plant pots really gives this space a vibe that is modern up to the minute. And who could ask for a more lovely view? Image lying back and relaxing on one of those gorgeous garden armchairs; glass of wine in hand and watching the sun set over your personal view of the Thames. This is absolutely the rooftop garden which all city dwellers dream of having
And from inside this flat roof construction continues to amaze. The straight lines and cut edges imitate the right angles and sheer style of the flat roof, with the clearly defined edges of the wooden table and kitchen island. The exposed brick on the right hand side of the room works beautifully to give the room an industrial feel; all the rage right now in the architecture world. Another lovely thing about flat roof is the ability to add a sky light, which this kitchen has done. The natural lights streams in from the ceiling, lighting the dining area and sharing the sun's rays with the whole room.
This is a wonderful example of a flat roofed dormer extension, added to a lovely suburban family home. A flat roofed dormer works so well to create that much needed space, as well as adding a huge amount of value to the selling price of your home. Double French doors have been integrated into the design of this bedroom; a real treat to wake up to see in the mornings. You can really picture yourself luxuriating in bed on a sunny Sunday morning, opening up these doors and letting the cool breeze drift in.
This is an extension that proves flat roofs don't always have to mean up to the minute contemporary. A beautiful conservatory has been added to this traditional country home, but with the interesting design of having a flat roof. It contrasts the rest of the buildings with a unique elegance; one that takes skilled design and execution to achieve. A feature lantern graces the mid-point of the conservatory, and the flat roof continues across the extension and links it to the main house and adjacent buildings. Truly a conservatory to showcase unique and chic design.
Here we have another, similar, flat roof kitchen extension. However, this one fully utilises the opportunity of having numerous sky lights, as from this perspective we can see at least three. These have been added to the kitchen in order to let in the maximum amount of natural light, which is a really desirable thing if you spend a lot of time in the kitchen (cooking or being cooked for, both are valid!) The clean, white surfaces and accent orange of the breakfast bar stools help shoot this kitchen into the realms of contemporary design: an impressive kitchen for the modern chef.
Twenty-first century architecture is dominated by flat roofs, and this property highlights this magnificently. Both levels of this villa are topped by flat roofs, with the first level space being utilised as a balcony area. The straight edges of the roof is mimicked by the clean cut glass doors which take over the back of this house, leading out onto a lovely patio. A property for the modern family, this design is one to watch out for.
Mobile homes: who knew they would ever be the face of contemporary design? Well leave all your prejudices in the 20th century, because Boutique Modern in East Sussex are fusing practical living and stylish housing together with their new range of mobile homes. This particular property is called 'The Edge,' and offers a new, less traditional way of life. Able to move anywhere and everywhere, this mobile home makes stationary living look less exciting. 'The Edge' could be the answer to all your housing needs; style, comfort, practicality and mobility.