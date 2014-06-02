Reinterpretation of a Loft

The loft displays a methodical reinterpretation of space usage and functionality of a house, combined to convey the needs of the modern times. It has become a single entity, a space to experiment, in which Egue y Seta Pérez achieved an excellent display of the quality of different architectonic materials. The loft has become a landmark of design interaction with this work from the Spanish atelier.
The loft conveys a new understanding of space. Now space does not have to be designed as limited or closed, instead, it demands no boundaries. It is an ode to limitless space. Egue y Seta Pérez achieved that in a remarkable way, since they did reformulate the meaning of space and created a new atmosphere that exudes modernity, design and dynamism.
Think global and act local: deconstruct the traditional house concept. No more separate rooms. Now space is continuous, it spans every corner of the house. It connects the wardrobe to the bedroom and, to the main area of the house. Nothing stands in-between: the space is continuous throughout the entire house.
The loft is like a communication platform. An interface of different materials, their contrasts and differences are expressed, to highlight their presence. The materials interact perfectly, so that each establishes its own space within a shared surface. Egue y Seta still managed to seamlessly integrate the use of wood and steel for the kitchen, exposed brick and wood for the living room and the glass for the garden. All for one and one for all.
The dining room and the lounge are delicate spaces. Still considered the center of the house, where people spend a considerable amount of time. On one hand, these areas stand near a large glass window, which is one of the largest inlets of natural light. On the other hand, it is flanked by a long brick wall that aims to enrich the loft with an industrial style. In the background, wooden panels highlight the boundary to other areas of the house. Nevertheless, it does so with warmth and softness, enhancing the light brown wood tones. A must.
Nature was not forgotten in this loft. In this picture, the use of interior landscaping is depicted to bring a touch of nature and freshness to the industrial ambiance created. In addition, wooden patches surround this area, which again generate warmth to this particular small, yet important space of the loft.
Lofts always react to being oppressed by walls. There is only one alternative: glass walls. The perfect choice, achieved by Egue y Seta.