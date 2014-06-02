Reinterpretation of a Loft

The dining room and the lounge are delicate spaces. Still considered the center of the house, where people spend a considerable amount of time. On one hand, these areas stand near a large glass window, which is one of the largest inlets of natural light. On the other hand, it is flanked by a long brick wall that aims to enrich the loft with an industrial style. In the background, wooden panels highlight the boundary to other areas of the house. Nevertheless, it does so with warmth and softness, enhancing the light brown wood tones. A must.