Unusual uses of leather upholstery

Leather upholstery is a material guaranteed to make your home feel classy. Whether you choose to cover your cushions in classic blacks, traditional browns or modern whites, you are assured of attaining a sense of taste and splendour in your room. Leather is no longer just for cushions or sofas and no longer confined to more classic furniture pieces. Contemporary designers are becoming bolder with their choices of leather upholstery—adorning beds and coffee tables, even flooring and stair banisters, with this sassy material.

Versatility is certainly one of the key advantages of leather. As a material it's available in so many bold colours, although here we will see the more usual tones of black, brown and white. It fits into almost any décor; a cosy family home, a grand estate dwelling or modern penthouse. Any time, any place, leather can still be your best upholstery choice.