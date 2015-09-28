Charming cherry wood furniture

Cherry wood furniture can be such a lovely, light wood in which to furnish your home with. It's glossy tones can make for charming chairs, impressive dining tables or even smaller, more unusual pieces—such as clocks or free standing lamps. Cherry wood has often been a staple in the home, and for excellent reasons: its versatility, easy maintenance and casual countenance. It can be light, it can be darker, but it always has a wonderful air of natural character.
Here we have a number of uses of cherry wood, all based around pieces of furniture you're likely to have in your home—from the essentials to those little, extra decorative items which really give your home character. Just remember to keep it dusted and your guests will be suitably impressed by your charming choice of cherry wood furniture.
Four-poster beds are one of those items of furniture which give your home a huge injection of grandeur, elegance and fine taste. Here, we see a four-poster bed carved from stunningly toned cherry wood, giving it a unique personality which combines impressive style and rustic charm. Just imagine opening your eyes in the morning and being greeted by those four pillars at each corner of you bed, shielding you from the your busy life and the daily grind.
Cherry wood comes in all shades and tones. Usually, we think of that reddish shine, imitating the sheen of the cherry fruit. Here, however, we see one of cherry wood’s many varied personalities. It’s lighter, surprisingly so for those of us more familiar with traditional cherry wood. It works well here, as this contemporary kitchen is fueled by natural light and neutral colours. The designer has chosen the perfect kitchen table and chairs to feature in this long kitchen space, working beautifully with the length and atmosphere of the room.
Wood paneling doesn't have to be a thing of the past. This kitchen uses cherry wood paneling across its cupboards and along the island, creating a harmonious atmosphere. Particularly with the complementary, lighter, wood floor, this kitchen is really a homage to wonderful wood designs. Even the table has been carefully chosen to work with the vibe of the room. And a kitchen island is always a warm hub at the centre of the home; it's only right that it should be so well thought out.
This is certainly a quirky wall feature. This is a layered, laser cut cherry veneer clock, with a stunning red neon acrylic background. The bold numerals are a distinct design choice in this close, with each number in varied shapes and sizes (some easier to read than others!) A highly unique clock of an outgoing individual, who's looking to make their home really stand out as one not afraid to make a statement. The neon background is absolutely a favourite aspect of these piece, simultaneously drawing the eye and focusing the on-looker on appreciating this bold piece of excellent craftsmanship.
When it comes to cot beds, this cherry wood beauty certainly tops the list of most elegantly crafted and beautifully designed. Its soft tones and curved ends work together in harmony to create a relaxed and softened atmosphere. The placement of this cot is so well thought out too, with the neutral, calming tones of the décor helping to create a wonderfully chic space. The feet of the cradle and the slender curves of the ends are two distinct highlights of this piece of woodwork.
This table and chair set would feel right at home in many settings; from the rustic country home to the contemporary, industrial space. In the more modern room it could bring an air of old world charm, working to give an extra dimension of character to an open space. Wood furniture always looks fabulous in a country home, and with its glowing cherry wood this table and chair duo would certainly give a rural home a spark of shine and cheer.
The great British explorer, David Livingstone, would be proud to know this gorgeous globe was inspired by him and his adventures. His fame as a world explorer fuelled the Victorian love of discovery and new lands, and it's only right that he has been honoured with such a lovely hand crafted, polished cherry wood globe. The shades of the globe remind the on-looker of expansive oceans and unknown lands, with misty blues and tormented greys filtering across the globe's surface. This isn't just an eclectic item to have in your home; it pays a real homage to traditional, homely design.
Who doesn't need a big, sturdy wardrobe to house those overspilling clothes? A good wardrobe is the staple in every home; a real essential for anyone making a house a home. The cherry wood here is made to look at its natural finest, with a traditional wood finish. It rests its weight on four rounded feet, giving it a sense of classical design. This wardrobe is certainly the height of traditional furniture; a real solid piece to rely on.
You may never think to sharpen up your home with radiator covers anymore. Some may say they’re a thing of the past, something that’s been sadly left by the wayside in home design. But just take a look at this lovely cherry wood cover and think again. It hides that every day, run of the mill radiation that you can see in every home in the country. The wood runs in smooth panels up and along the radiator, curving gently toward the top. If you consider introducing radiator covers into your home, absolutely look into installing ones with that attractive cherry wood sheen.
This is not just a cherry wood table; this is a table made from five different woods. Walnut, mahogany, cherry oak and ash, all combined into one beautiful table to make an innovative and unusual place to eat dinner. A real show piece, don't be afraid to show this off to guests and family alive. The table top even matches the four individual chairs, making this a collectively unique set. Horm.it have absolutely outdone themselves when it comes to the design of this dining table and matching set of dining chairs.