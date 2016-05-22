Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 rainwater collection systems you can use at home

press profile homify press profile homify
Project in Wentworth, Aquajoy water gardens ltd Aquajoy water gardens ltd Modern garden
Loading admin actions …

Every living creature or organism on earth needs water to survive. With that in mind, we think rainwater collecting in your garden is vital. Who knows when this precious resource is going to run out and leave us high and dry? If you have your own reserves you can be sure that you have untainted, lovely water on hand.

From butts and barrels through to more provincial techniques, such as tubs in the garden, we have a few ideas for you if you are thinking about starting your own rainwater collection. Just remember not to splurge it all if a drought hits!

1. Barrels

Natural stone pond Aquajoy water gardens ltd Modern garden
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Natural stone pond

Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

One of the simplest ways to collect rainwater is with a series of interconnected barrels. More often than not these will be underground and linked up to your guttering in order to easily catch falling drops. Additionally, as one barrel gets full, the precious resource will switch to the next and start to fill that one as well. Clever!

Aquajoy Water Gardens certainly have some great ways to disguise a system like this!

2. Mini tanks

Oak pond in St georges hill Weybridge, Aquajoy water gardens ltd Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Oak pond in St georges hill Weybridge

Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd
Aquajoy water gardens ltd

Similar to barrels, these can work en masse, so in one collection area you could have numerous tanks stacked up and all set to overflow into one another. Again, as with barrels, these systems are often connected to guttering, meaning that the water will not be pure enough to drink without treatment.

3. Water boxes

Modern, bespoke stone water tanks Barry Holdsworth Ltd
Barry Holdsworth Ltd

Modern, bespoke stone water tanks

Barry Holdsworth Ltd
Barry Holdsworth Ltd
Barry Holdsworth Ltd

The perfect choice for people who want to be able to drink their rainwater, a water box can be mounted almost anywhere, is solar powered and filters collected water with UV light. It's like having your own mineral reserve in your garden and certainly beats river water, which is frequently filled with bacteria and silt.

4. Containers

homify GardenPlants & flowers
homify

homify
homify
homify

The simplest solution of all is to leave containers out in your garden to collect any rainwater that falls but we know you might be reluctant if it doesn't look too great. After all, you've worked hard to create a pretty outdoor space. Old bathtubs are not everyone's idea of a great ornament but they sure will collect a lot of water!

5. Complex roof systems

Rooftop Garden ariel view The White Room Mediterranean style garden Concrete White
The White Room

Rooftop Garden ariel view

The White Room
The White Room
The White Room

There's always someone out there that sees a simple solution and decides to take it a little further and make it a lot more complex! Sloping roof systems with integral guttering that transfers rainwater through to hidden tanks or barrels, are great but how do you know where a leak is coming from?

Producing water that is still at the mercy of needing to be purified, the sheer volume that can be sourced this way is what makes it a viable potential solution.

For more garden innovations, take a look at this Ideabook: Garden Inspiration.

Top 5 Projects of the Week: Modernising a Small 1920s Semi to Gorgeous Garden Designs
Are you thinking about future-proofing your home? Would you ever consider collecting rainwater at your home? Share your thoughts!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks