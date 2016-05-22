​10 little houses you’ll want to move into tomorrow

Size doesn't matter – it’s what you do with it. And the 10 houses we are glancing at today most definitely prove that.
Just because they’re a bit on the small side, does not automatically place them in the ‘dull and drab’ section of architectural creations – far from it! Each one of these tiny homes packs a powerful punch in terms of style, layout, design, location, or all of the above!
In addition, their façades are the kind that demand a second glance when passing by, whether it’s the choice of building materials or the colours used.
See what we mean for yourself…
Not the typical facade you normally see, and that’s what we love about this house. Rusted Corten steel, dark grey expanded metal, and wooden panels adorn the exterior surfaces of this unique structure, which takes a very different approach to country living. But don’t these qualities just make it all the more striking when placed in that rural landscape?
Constructed in one spot, built in another – that’s the beauty of modular (prefab) homes.
Look at those strong linear designs of the panelled timber, creating quite a focal point for this modern little house’s facade. As an added note of interest, this house is quite the eco-friendly model too, with solar panels, triple-glazed windows, and mechanical ventilation heat recovery keeping the interiors fresh and warm.
Cute and clever!
Don’t let the term ‘mobile home’ fool you – they can be very economical, adaptable, and ultra stylish as this example above by Boutique Modern proves. Sandy-toned timber, sleek metal, wooden deck, generous windows for sunshine and views, and modern balustrades to neatly frame that modern little abode – what’s not to love?
If those facade colours were white and pink, this could most definitely pass for your typical doll’s house. However, we quite like the contrast achieved by marrying that charcoal black timber walls with the dusty red roof.
And who could not love that white running trim and roof finial that provide this little abode with such quaint character?
Doesn’t this house just say “welcome”? Charming white wooden panels, a raised porch for the front entrance, delightful little dormer windows… a very cute take on your typical suburban home, albeit in a smaller fashion, mixed with a sturdy helping of contemporary character and modern building techniques.
All that’s missing is the white picket fence.
Not what you’d imagine when thinking of a house by the sea. Corten steel and (predominantly) Larch timber decorate this beach home’s exteriors, making for an exceptional roofing structure.
To boost outdoor space and the house’s charming appearance, the southern end has been built on a raised deck, with a nice big corner sliding door opening up the house to the beach landscape.
Who says small needs to be simple? This exceptional structure flaunts its stretched-and-pulled look with superb style, even teasing us a little with what’s happening on the inside. Large, double-height windows and steel balustrades are just some of the contemporary elements visible here.
And it even comes with a slim little balcony to enjoy that lush surrounding landscape!
Small in size, yet big on character, this minimalist design uses vertical cladding strips to up its perception of height. Yet it is clear that this house is far more than a few rectangle-shaped volumes neatly combined: those peaceful and light interiors shine through from the generous-sized windows and doors, creating a most superb contrast with the dark tones of the facade.
Even though it’s not gigantic, this house boasts splendid views of a lake and dense forest, making for a win-win situation. Nestled comfortably into the hillside, this cabin has everything you could want in a living space: a fantastic weekend vibe; rustic-looking timber surfaces; an exterior fireplace; gorgeous sunlight streaming indoors; and (bonus!) a cantilevered roost overlooking that majestic lake below, ideal for morning coffee and afternoon wine.
Location, location, location! Resembling a landscape oil painting, this charming home (and even more charming spot) shows us the true meaning of ‘less is more’. Classic design style, crisp-white timber panels, and a pleasant layout on a modest scale turn this tiny house into one gigantic welcome.