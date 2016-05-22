8 super stylish garden awnings that put the 'awe' in awesome!

If you have previously thought that awnings were reserved for high street shops and old people's homes, prepare to have your opinion firmly changed. Awnings have managed an impressive U-turn and have come right back into style, thanks to the easy practicality that they offer as well as their classic style.
You might be picturing striped awnings in a plethora of bright and garish colours but things have become a little more muted in a bid to fit with the contemporary vibe that so many gardens crave. If you need more convincing, they can almost disappear when not in use. Show us a parasol that can do that!
When you need shade, you have shade. When you don't want a canopy covering you up, you can simply press a button and watch as your awning disappears. It's like magic! We're beginning to wonder people ever stopped installing them, especially when they can work with all houses.
No stripes, garish patterns or frilly edges to see here! Caribbean Blinds have managed the impossible and made garden awnings actually look stylish and cool, thanks to a sleek colour scheme, unfussy design and functionality at the core.
What about if you like the idea and shape of awnings but want to include something a little more permanent into your home design, which will emulate the style and functionality? Go right ahead! These large iron numbers are modern, cool and certainly add some shade where you need it most.
We couldn't not include at least one picture of a striped awning and now we see it, we actually think it has a certain charm and appeal. Naturally, you don't want your home to resemble a high street shop but in the right rural setting we think this could be quite charming.
If you like the idea of awnings but don't necessarily have the budget for some of the versions out there, why not fashion something yourself using a pergola and a screen? As long as you can peel back the roof to reveal the sun when you want, what's the difference?
What is an awning? Generally, a removable sun shade found in your garden that is connected to the house with at least one fixing point. With that definition in mind, we are totally welcoming this divine sun sail shade into the awning family! Don't you think it just screams of holidays and relaxation?
We joked earlier that we wouldn't be showing off any frilly-edged awnings but we happen to think that this one is understated enough to still be stylish, as well as a little cute. In a simple colour scheme this would work well in any garden and, as used here, we think it's ideal for a separate little barbecue hangout spot.
The only slight snag that we can see with awnings is that the bigger your home, the more of them you will need in order to offer adequate shade. It's not a huge issue though as when they look this good any excuse to get more in your garden can only be a good thing! We love how these ones have been coloured to perfectly match the windows and look like something that has always been there.
