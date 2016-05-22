8 super stylish garden awnings that put the 'awe' in awesome!

If you have previously thought that awnings were reserved for high street shops and old people's homes, prepare to have your opinion firmly changed. Awnings have managed an impressive U-turn and have come right back into style, thanks to the easy practicality that they offer as well as their classic style.

You might be picturing striped awnings in a plethora of bright and garish colours but things have become a little more muted in a bid to fit with the contemporary vibe that so many gardens crave. If you need more convincing, they can almost disappear when not in use. Show us a parasol that can do that!