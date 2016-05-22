The Sevenoaks Masterpiece Full of Surprises

Lipton Plant Architects have created a home that we couldn't ignore and when we can't ignore something, we know that you will want to see it! Clean lines, a sturdy shape and surprising interior nuances all come together in this build to make it worth more than a fleeting glance.
Far from simply being another white box, modern new build, this home has a delicacy about it that can only come from a carefully selected palette of materials and colours and the interior is nothing less than a show of style strength. You might think you can picture how it has been decorated by taking a look at the outside but be prepared to raise an eyebrow in surprise!
Actually named 'Hill House', this property takes full advantage of the views that its prime position offers but we think it's the house itself that's the best sight of all. Completed over split layers at the front, it automatically jolts our minds into wondering how it works and continues to tantalise us with peculiar window shapes.
Favouring long strips of windows, as opposed to more conventional individual installations, this is a box like no other and we just hope it's not Pandora's because we are opening it and going in!
Don't you love evening shots of houses with all their lights on? We think it gives such a good idea as to how sociable, warm and cosy a property is when only the residents are inside. This picture tells us that we are looking at a wonderful home.
Yet more windows adorn the walls and the split levels have disappeared like magic. There is something so intriguing, challenging and confusing about this house and it makes us love it even more. What other surprises can it have in store?
So, you thought that the interior would all be monochrome, didn't you? It's ok to admit it, we did too! After all, the exterior has been finished in a classic white render, the windows are all black framed and we thought we were 100% on track for a sleek, all monochrome interior design scheme.
We love how the residents have taken the large living room and turned it into an opportunity to shock and confuse even further with this vivid blue sofa unit. Who are these people? Why can't we figure out their house? When can we move in? These are all questions we need answered!
We've always longed to be the kind of people that could pull off an awkwardly shaped chair in our home but we know we'd be trying to sit in it all the time and end up looking foolish. This bedroom has such a calm and Zen vibe that we feel sure no larking around ever happens here. Not even in that funky chair!
Natural wood, leather, luxury sheets and a view unlike any other are the perfect partners and have created a bedroom that offers considered calm. The silence here is almost deafening but the styling deserves a round of applause and an encore!
If like us, you assumed this whole house would be a monochrome masterpiece then take solace in the fact that one of the bathrooms is in fact black and white. The large tiles on the floor and walls bring a sense of privacy and protection, which is supported by the high windows and the simple style of the ceramics is super.
The star of the show is naturally that intensely luxurious shower, which you walk down into. While the whole property wasn't drenched in a colourless shroud, we think it was worth the wait to see this pared back space. What a house. What a design scheme. And what an unusual vibe. We love it!
