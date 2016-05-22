The Sevenoaks Masterpiece Full of Surprises

Lipton Plant Architects have created a home that we couldn't ignore and when we can't ignore something, we know that you will want to see it! Clean lines, a sturdy shape and surprising interior nuances all come together in this build to make it worth more than a fleeting glance.

Far from simply being another white box, modern new build, this home has a delicacy about it that can only come from a carefully selected palette of materials and colours and the interior is nothing less than a show of style strength. You might think you can picture how it has been decorated by taking a look at the outside but be prepared to raise an eyebrow in surprise!