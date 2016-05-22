Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 fun ways to create a garden your kids will love

press profile homify press profile homify
Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray, Tentsile Tentsile GardenSwings & play sets
Loading admin actions …

You could have gotten away with a chic grown up garden if it wasn't for those pesky kids! On a more serious note, encouraging your little ones to enjoy getting outside into the fresh air is invaluable so while you might be thinking about making sure you have a lot of safety features in place, such as pool covers and hose wall brackets, don't forget about the fun!

Kids love to play, lark around and have fun in the garden so why not think about adding in some brilliant optional extras that will stimulate their playtime even more? We think we've found some great ideas for every garden and every budget but don't take our word for it. Show your kids and see which things they say don't 'suck'!

1. Don't be boring and buy a lame ground tent

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray, Tentsile Tentsile GardenSwings & play sets
Tentsile

Add a New Touch to Your Camping Adventure with the Tentsile Stingray

Tentsile
Tentsile
Tentsile

Duh! Don't you know that the latest craze are these amazing suspended stingray tents from Tentsile? You do now! They can be strung up between trees and will fully support the weight of your kids. If you're nervy, just suspend them a little closer to the ground.

2. The always classic tree swing

Brave Monkey Swing twisting Brave Toys GardenSwings & play sets
Brave Toys

Brave Monkey Swing twisting

Brave Toys
Brave Toys
Brave Toys

We all played on them as kids and we don't see the popularity of tree swings slowing down any time soon. Fabulously cheap but guaranteed to keep your little ones occupied for hours, we don't think you can go wrong with this option and you can always make your own from an old tyre. Dad would be proud!

3. This is an adult-free zone!

Bayberry Playhouse In French Alps Selwood Products Ltd GardenSwings & play sets
Selwood Products Ltd

Bayberry Playhouse In French Alps

Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd
Selwood Products Ltd

Tiny little summerhouses make great club dens where adults aren't allowed, unless they are bringing snacks and drinks! Know your place grown ups and leave the kids to rule the roost in a little house they can call their own.

4. It's tiring work being a kid these days

Hammock, Natural L230xW85 cm, woodbars Ø4xL71 cm Bloomingville GardenSwings & play sets
Bloomingville

Hammock, Natural L230xW85 cm, woodbars Ø4xL71 cm

Bloomingville
Bloomingville
Bloomingville

For a truly kid-friendly garden we think you need to include a number of spots where they can take a nap and get some rest. Even big kids need to take time out of the sun and let's be honest, we all love a hammock. Hilarious to try and get into, comfy once you are in them, they are the perfect nap solution!

5. There's nothing wrong with a little bit of spoiling

Arlington Deluxe Climbing Frame Keith Stenhouse Climbing Frames UK GardenSwings & play sets
Climbing Frames UK

Arlington Deluxe Climbing Frame Keith Stenhouse

Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK
Climbing Frames UK

Your kids are your pride and joy so if you know they would go crazy for a proper play set, why not splash out? Slides, swings and climbing walls will all keep them happily amused and you might even be able to get that reading done, which you keep promising yourself.

6. What about a lot of spoiling?

Luxe Stadstuin, Stam Hoveniers Stam Hoveniers GardenSwings & play sets
Stam Hoveniers

Stam Hoveniers
Stam Hoveniers
Stam Hoveniers

If you like the idea of a play set but hate the thought of a plastic, modern set-up that won't go with your home or garden, we hate to tell you this but you can have something totally custom made. Imagine being able to create a smaller version of your house, filled with added fun? You'd never get the kids back in for their dinner!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. You might have the next David Beckham on your hands

Juegos y casitas para niños, Juegos del Bosque Juegos del Bosque GardenSwings & play sets
Juegos del Bosque

Juegos del Bosque
Juegos del Bosque
Juegos del Bosque

Embrace your kid's sporting ambitions and you never know, you might have a professional athlete taking care of you in your old age! Foldable goal posts are a fantastic way to support a little football practice and can be easily stored in a shed or garage when you're done.

8. Make everything personal

Child's Tree Swing Sitting Spiritually Ltd GardenSwings & play sets
Sitting Spiritually Ltd

Child's Tree Swing

Sitting Spiritually Ltd
Sitting Spiritually Ltd
Sitting Spiritually Ltd

You know how much kids love to assert themselves and claim dominion over anything smaller than they are? So, why not actually put their names on play sets, swings and other fun garden additions? That way they'll feel very special and hopefully take better care of things.

9. Let the games begin!

Houten spellen, OntHout OntHout GardenSwings & play sets
OntHout

OntHout
OntHout
OntHout

Whether you have a giant chessboard, croquet, hula hoops or a giant Jenga set in the garden, games are a fantastic way to bring the whole family together. Kids love to play outside and anything oversized is automatically more fun. We won't tell them that they're actually learning if you won't!

10. Let your kids be tree dwellers

Amazing treehouse High Life Treehouses
High Life Treehouses

Amazing treehouse

High Life Treehouses
High Life Treehouses
High Life Treehouses

We're not suggesting that you encourage your little ones to become tree huggers that never wash but if you build a super cool treehouse, they will definitely take a keen interest in getting outside more often. Don't forget that this is for the kids though so don't be offended if you're reminded that the treehouse is a parent-free zone!

11. It's not just for bath time!

Water Feature and Stone Spheres Earth Designs Modern garden
Earth Designs

Water Feature and Stone Spheres

Earth Designs
Earth Designs
Earth Designs

Your kids might not love getting in the bath but for some reason they are all always drawn to water features. So, why not get a child-safe fountain installed in your garden? At least you'll have a chance of them getting wet and coming in a little cleaner than they went out!

For more fun garden inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Fun Treehouse Designs For Children.

The Sevenoaks Masterpiece Full of Surprises
Are you always trying to encourage your kids to play outside? Which of these ideas might tempt them? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks