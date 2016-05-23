The Truly Staggering Maida Vale House

Have you ever come across a house that is so wildly unique and different from anything else you have ever seen? So different, in fact, that you have to take a few looks at all the pictures to try and get a handle on what the theme is and what's happening? That's exactly what we did with today's project that has been beautifully photographed by Will Eckersley.
At every turn we are confronted with outlandish modernity, sweet nods to heritage styling and mind-blowing design nuances that left us in a real spin. As a whole, it's one of the finest homes we have ever taken a closer look at.
Come with us now and see if you are simultaneously confused, inspired and impressed!
Well, you wouldn't have any trouble picking this house out in a line up, would you? Unusual in shape, finished in almost industrial materials and with that spectacular chimney, draped in metallic tiles, this is not a façade you will forget in a hurry.
Even the garden looks to be as stylish as can be, with a notable Zen feel thanks to the simple furniture and classically shaped greenery. Just getting a slight peek inside the actual house already has us excited!
Honestly, what can you actually say about this audacious, amazing room? The proportions are simply staggering and made for natural open plan living. However, it's the finish, the design choices and the unexpected harmony of it all that really makes the biggest impression.
Steel girders as light fixtures look phenomenal and segue nicely into a retro style of lounge furniture, a sleek kitchen and an almost rustic dining area. The modernity punctuates everywhere and everything, making the space cohesive but, as we already said, it's a little confusing at first!
Despite the open plan living area being incomprehensibly cool and alluring, the owners have sought to add a second living room, completely closed off from the rest of the space and we can totally see why. This multimedia palace of a room is perfect for quiet, cosy evenings.
The orange leather sofa is conspicuous yet doesn't look too outlandish. Are we getting used to the brazen design styles? In fact, the suite looks perfectly at home and offers ideal movie watching seating for a number of friends, And that faux fur throw? It should be too much but it just isn't!
We don't know what's happening here. It feels as though we are walking around in a very creative person's brain! How else could you possibly explain this deluxe bedroom, complete with bed overhang that houses a roll top bath?
Parquet flooring, high ceilings and those extraordinary windows nod to a more period home feel but that is quickly countered with contemporary additions, such as the floating television. We honestly don't know if we'd ever get to sleep in such a stimulating room.
Going up to the bathroom that so neatly overlooks the master bedroom, we see even more heritage nuances, including beautiful wall panelling and exposed roof trusses. It shouldn't work but it all does and we are scratching our heads to figure out how.
One thing is for certain; enjoying a long and luxurious bath up here must be wonderfully relaxing and we feel sure the television screen can be raised up to this level, just in case you fancy watching something good while you bathe. The attention to detail really is staggering.
As if this house didn't have it all already, there are even secret doors! Large sections of wall pivot out to reveal the next room and we really can't be shocked any more. Why have standard doors when there is a far more unusual, whimsical and indulgent option available to you?
This staggering home seems to have been created in order to satisfy every client whim imaginable and we can only guess as to how much joy living here brings. The only concern we'd have is having to leave to socialise in the real world!
