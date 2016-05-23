The Truly Staggering Maida Vale House

Have you ever come across a house that is so wildly unique and different from anything else you have ever seen? So different, in fact, that you have to take a few looks at all the pictures to try and get a handle on what the theme is and what's happening? That's exactly what we did with today's project that has been beautifully photographed by Will Eckersley.

At every turn we are confronted with outlandish modernity, sweet nods to heritage styling and mind-blowing design nuances that left us in a real spin. As a whole, it's one of the finest homes we have ever taken a closer look at.

Come with us now and see if you are simultaneously confused, inspired and impressed!