13 killer kitchen cabinets to seriously raise your home's style

Kitchen cabinets. They can make or break your new food prep room by either being too modern, too old fashioned or simply too dull. Fear not thought because after reading this article we don't think you'll have to worry about any of that again.
We've scoured our resources to find some of the brightest, most fun and unusual kitchen cabinets out there and, once we're done, we think you'll be suitably inspired to up your interior game. Whether you like bright colours or unusual wood, we have something for you so let's dive on in!
It takes a minute to adjust to this picture but the fluid curves and unusual carving style really make these cabinets stand out from the crowd. We think it's great that they have been left bare as paint could have overshadowed the artistry.
Don't you just love these amazing top cabinets from Roundhouse? We don't think we've seen burnished copper fronts before but we definitely won't forget how incredible they look!
Bright, vibrant colours always work well in a kitchen and the lazy part of us likes that they offer an easy way to overshadow any spills or messes. In a neutral home, a big punchy injection of colour looks phenomenal.
We really love cabinets that allow you to not only contain all your crockery and glassware but also offer you an opportunity to show it all off. These glass fronted cupboards are ideal and, in a big space, will have a huge impact if you have an entire wall of them!
Even if you're not a spice fan with your cooking, you can still inject some mustard zing into the space in the form of vibrant cabinets. Offset with black accents, we think this kitchen has a real buzz about it!
What would you cook in a room like this? We can't help but think that astronaut food would be the only acceptable snacks. The ultra contemporary grey hammered cabinets are tactile, masculine and natural all at once. We are in love!
So, you have a small kitchen. That doesn't mean you can't express your design credentials in there. Choosing a pretty but not too overbearing colour for your cabinets is a great way to add a little something extra and we think that the duck egg blue here, next to a polished concrete worktop, looks gorgeous!
To call this gothic would be an understatement but it's so fantastic looking that we say hand us the eye-liner and piercing gun! Black-on-black looks nothing short of incredible here and any other colour cabinets would have significantly diluted the impact. Even the wall shelves are black. All hail, style!
Hideaway storage is fast becoming one of our favourite things for kitchens and this amazing larder cabinet is really inspiring us to get a little more creative with our food organisation. You'd never lose the pesky soy sauce again.
Don't think of wood as a boring material to use for your kitchen cabinets. It's a classic for a reason. With lots of different varieties available, you can create something really special without having to go all out with bright colours. Perfect for a minimalist home!
If bright colours really are your thing but you also like the look of wood, there is a simple solution… paint your cabinets. We think this sky blue hue looks perfect against the stormy grey of the walls and, thanks to the doors being traditional, it doesn't push the room towards the modern side of design too much.
Reclaimed furniture is huge news right now but you might not think it will work in a kitchen. You couldn't be more wrong as shabby chic cabinets make a stunning statement. Just imagine how great this unit would look with a sink added to it.
If you like everything pared back and a little more open, don't get bullied into thinking that your kitchen cabinets have to have doors on them. We think this wall mounted crockery rack is fantastic and in a quirky, fun space, will really complement the existing theme.
