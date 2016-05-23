Your browser is out-of-date.

13 killer kitchen cabinets to seriously raise your home's style

press profile homify press profile homify
CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchen cabinets. They can make or break your new food prep room by either being too modern, too old fashioned or simply too dull. Fear not thought because after reading this article we don't think you'll have to worry about any of that again.

We've scoured our resources to find some of the brightest, most fun and unusual kitchen cabinets out there and, once we're done, we think you'll be suitably inspired to up your interior game. Whether you like bright colours or unusual wood, we have something for you so let's dive on in!

1. Are you going round the twist?

Manor house sculptural kitchen, Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens. KitchenCabinets & shelves
Carved Wood Design Bespoke Kitchens.

It takes a minute to adjust to this picture but the fluid curves and unusual carving style really make these cabinets stand out from the crowd. We think it's great that they have been left bare as paint could have overshadowed the artistry.

2. Copper isn't just for kettles

Burnished Copper Metallic Finish Roundhouse KitchenCabinets & shelves Metallic/Silver
Roundhouse

Don't you just love these amazing top cabinets from Roundhouse? We don't think we've seen burnished copper fronts before but we definitely won't forget how incredible they look!

3. Don't be shy, embrace some punchy colour

CALVOS - FS, LEICHT Küchen AG LEICHT Küchen AG KitchenCabinets & shelves
LEICHT Küchen AG

Bright, vibrant colours always work well in a kitchen and the lazy part of us likes that they offer an easy way to overshadow any spills or messes. In a neutral home, a big punchy injection of colour looks phenomenal.

4. Keep it all contained but also on show

Casa con estilo en Sant Iscle, fuusta fuusta KitchenCabinets & shelves
fuusta

We really love cabinets that allow you to not only contain all your crockery and glassware but also offer you an opportunity to show it all off. These glass fronted cupboards are ideal and, in a big space, will have a huge impact if you have an entire wall of them!

5. Try something a little hot and spicy

Apartamento Vila Nova Conceição , Asenne Arquitetura Asenne Arquitetura Modern kitchen
Asenne Arquitetura

Even if you're not a spice fan with your cooking, you can still inject some mustard zing into the space in the form of vibrant cabinets. Offset with black accents, we think this kitchen has a real buzz about it!

6. Space age snack preparation

Contemporary Innovative Deisgn fit Kitchens KitchenCabinets & shelves
fit Kitchens

What would you cook in a room like this? We can't help but think that astronaut food would be the only acceptable snacks. The ultra contemporary grey hammered cabinets are tactile, masculine and natural all at once. We are in love!

7. Get a little big-headed about your small kitchen

Manoel Guedes, PM Arquitetura PM Arquitetura Industrial style kitchen
PM Arquitetura

So, you have a small kitchen. That doesn't mean you can't express your design credentials in there. Choosing a pretty but not too overbearing colour for your cabinets is a great way to add a little something extra and we think that the duck egg blue here, next to a polished concrete worktop, looks gorgeous!

8. Cook with the wrath of hell fire

Vipp kitchen Vipp KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vipp

To call this gothic would be an understatement but it's so fantastic looking that we say hand us the eye-liner and piercing gun! Black-on-black looks nothing short of incredible here and any other colour cabinets would have significantly diluted the impact. Even the wall shelves are black. All hail, style!

9. Ssssshh… it's a secret!

The Cupboard Johnny Grey KitchenCabinets & shelves
Johnny Grey

Hideaway storage is fast becoming one of our favourite things for kitchens and this amazing larder cabinet is really inspiring us to get a little more creative with our food organisation. You'd never lose the pesky soy sauce again.

10. Keep things simple with lots of wood

Modern Walnut Kitchen Kitchens Continental Ltd KitchenCabinets & shelves
Kitchens Continental Ltd

Don't think of wood as a boring material to use for your kitchen cabinets. It's a classic for a reason. With lots of different varieties available, you can create something really special without having to go all out with bright colours. Perfect for a minimalist home!

11. You'll never have cooking blues in here

Oak and Hand painted kitchen Christopher Howard Built-in kitchens Wood Blue Gaggeneau, kitchen design, chef kitchen, island kitchen, blue island, oak kitchen
Christopher Howard

If bright colours really are your thing but you also like the look of wood, there is a simple solution… paint your cabinets. We think this sky blue hue looks perfect against the stormy grey of the walls and, thanks to the doors being traditional, it doesn't push the room towards the modern side of design too much.

12. Dare to go a bit more rustic

Recycled Teak Kitchen Cupboard Vintage Archive KitchenCabinets & shelves
Vintage Archive

Reclaimed furniture is huge news right now but you might not think it will work in a kitchen. You couldn't be more wrong as shabby chic cabinets make a stunning statement. Just imagine how great this unit would look with a sink added to it.

13. In an open plan house make the cabinets open, too

The Mighty Plate Rack, The Plate Rack The Plate Rack KitchenCabinets & shelves
The Plate Rack

If you like everything pared back and a little more open, don't get bullied into thinking that your kitchen cabinets have to have doors on them. We think this wall mounted crockery rack is fantastic and in a quirky, fun space, will really complement the existing theme.

For more crafty kitchen ideas, take a look at this Ideabook: Creative Kitchen Ideas.

The Truly Staggering Maida Vale House
Are your cabinets letting your kitchen down? Leave a comment and let us know which of these styles most perked you up!

