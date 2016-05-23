5 Thrilling Garden Transformations

Swimming pools are a luxury home addition that many of us can only dream of so what a shame it is when they go wrong. When old pools have been left to degrade and turn a little less than sanitary, the visual impact they have is still big but for all the wrong reasons.

We've found some great before and after pool transformations that we think will not only inspire you to keep thinking about installing one for yourself, but might even give you the nudge you need to renovate an existing but neglected one.

Take a deep breath, we're going in!