Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 painless ways to get your living room spick and span

press profile homify press profile homify
Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style living room
Loading admin actions …

Nothing ruins a well thought out and beautifully finished space like unnecessary clutter and mess. But if you work long hours, how can you keep your living room looking neat and tidy without dedicating hours to the cause? We have some ideas for you.

From choosing a minimalist theme at the start through to distracting the eye with key features, we have a host of great techniques for keeping your space clear without wasting your life swishing a duster around.

Are you ready to take the easy option? Then let's begin!

1. Keep it minimal to start with

AM HOUSE, SANSON ARCHITETTI SANSON ARCHITETTI Minimalist living room
SANSON ARCHITETTI

SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI
SANSON ARCHITETTI

If you want to keep your room nice and neat, don't cram too much in there at the start. It's a simple tip but one that is so easy to overlook. Minimalism makes light work of keeping a living room looking fresh and clear so throw out anything you aren't bothered about!

2. Distract the eye with a central feature

Mezzofocus Fire homify Living roomFireplaces & accessories
homify

Mezzofocus Fire

homify
homify
homify

We love this tip as it really appeals to our lazier side! Installing a central feature in your living room, such as a charismatic fireplace, like this one from Diligence International, will make it so easy to distract guests from any less than tidy areas. Everyone just look at the fire…

3. Employ symmetrical furniture

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern living room
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto
Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto

Symmetry is an age old way to make a space feel more organised and naturally tidier so ditch the corner sofas and employ the talents of some long, lean numbers, like these ones. Also, the more sofas you have, the more you can hide things under the cushions if surprise guests turn up!

4. Make your scheme a little busy

Cedar House The Chase Architecture Living roomTV stands & cabinets
The Chase Architecture

Cedar House

The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture
The Chase Architecture

If minimalism really isn't for you there is another way to detract from your untidiness and that's to make your decorating style a little cluttered. If you can't discern what is intentional and what is messiness, it will look neat all the time. Genius!

5. Choose a defined colour scheme

Casa C Puerto Roldan, VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS Modern living room
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS
VISMARACORSI ARQUITECTOS

Picking and sticking to a colour scheme will help to make your living room look neater, especially if extra items happily manage to fall into the scheme themselves. Bright accent colours are also a great distraction technique so embrace the rainbow with your cushions and throws!

6. Make sure there is a lot of light and fresh air

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

A space that is well lit, feels airy and smells fresh will always appear much tidier than it actually is so fling open the doors and windows, draw the curtains and let the outside in. If you don't have many opportunities for letting the fresh air flow, you can cheat a little by grabbing a plug in air freshener or diffuser!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Replace tatty items

Higienópolis/SP, Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores Modern living room Multicolored
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores
Thaisa Camargo Arquitetura e Interiores

Even if your living room is super tidy, old, tatty or dishevelled items will always make it look a little lacklustre and neglected. Solve this problem by replacing threadbare items and you'll be shocked at how much it peps up the room!

8. Have a regular cleaning schedule

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style living room
Egue y Seta

Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta
Egue y Seta

Nobody likes cleaning really but if you want to have a tidy and presentable living room you do need to commit to a cleaning regime. We know this won't be the most popular solution but they can't all be super easy, can they? Don't forget to vacuum in the corners!

9. Choose light colours

Wohnen Skandinavian 99chairs Living roomSofas & armchairs
99chairs

Wohnen Skandinavian

99chairs
99chairs
99chairs

Pastel tones always make a room feel bigger, brighter and more tidy so if you are thinking about some accent colours, you should consider some of the softer hues in the spectrum. Natural wood is also a great investment, especially as flooring, and it will only need a quick sweep now and then to stay looking pristine!

10. Storage, storage and yet more storage!

SJ Bookcase Large & Midi We Do Wood Living roomShelves
We Do Wood

SJ Bookcase Large & Midi

We Do Wood
We Do Wood
We Do Wood

When all else fails, hide your messiness by shoving everything away in storage cupboards or up on shelves. This is the laziest option that we are going to give you and we don't recommend it for every room but as a short term solution to mess management, storage really is your best friend. Just don't get carried away and lose the television remote!

For more living room inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: Living Room Colour Ideas.

The Devil Wears Prada Flat
Are you keen to have a tidier home without too much effort? Do you have any extra tips to share? We'd love to hear from you, below!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks