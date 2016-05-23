10 red hot fireplaces that would turn up the heat in any home

There’s nothing like a crisp fire to get you all toasty warm while winter is doing its worst outside. But that doesn’t mean that a fireplace can only be enjoyed during winter.

Some models boast a sexy body and glamorous design, making for quite the attractive décor piece in a room. Some serve up displaying surfaces for family photos or keepsakes (just think of those charming mantels we so often see in movies and designer photos), and can also be one very unique room divider in an open plan.

Whether you opt for minimalist, sleek and slim, raw and rustic, or sensational sophistication, there is most definitely a fireplace for you and your home.

So, with that in mind, why don’t we treat our visual senses to 10 stylish fireplaces that are simply, pun absolutely intended, hot!