10 beautiful wooden houses

The wooden house: yay or nay? Well, if you’re thumbs-up for timber-constructed residences, you are not alone, as a lot of architects, designers, and homeowners rely on wood when it comes to houses.

Wood looks impressive, is beautiful, and very convenient. Wooden houses are durable, and since wood is available in a range of different looks and colours, it is a very fitting choice for construction.

But let’s delve a bit deeper into the magnificent feature that is the wooden house by looking at some prime examples, plus finding out a bit more about this tried-and-tested material.