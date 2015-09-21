Light up your garden decking

The winter nights will be drawing in soon; the sun setting that little bit earlier and the evening becoming colder. But we're not quite there yet, with the rest of September and some mild October nights left to enjoy. So let's enjoy those earlier setting suns and crisp chill in the air from the beautiful vantage point of your garden. Even when the nights get cold it's no real issue. Snuggle up with a jumper and cosy under a blanket; your garden could be a the heart of your home still or the setting for a romantic date.

But you don't want to be sitting in the pitch black, knocking over wine or hot chocolate. Instead, add some lighting to your garden—particularly across the decking area. Pay special attention to the decking, as it will be where you spend the majority of your time in the garden. It's where friends gather or families relax together. It's the place that needs to be lit to suit your needs, somewhere you feel comfortable and at ease. Garden decking lights can really transform your garden into a space of peace and calm.