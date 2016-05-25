9 bright ways to treat your windows

They say the windows are the eyes of the soul. Right, but what does a drab and dreary window mean for the spirit of your home?

Don’t take window treatment lightly. They can make or break a room, regardless of whether it’s timber blinds in a bathroom, or silk curtains in the bedroom. Window treatments not only adorn your windows, they also add life to your home.

So, it’s time to change those windows of yours – but where to start? You don’t want to spend a fortune on high-end fabrics and daring colours just to make an embarrassing (and costly) mistake.

Take it easy – that’s why homify is here.