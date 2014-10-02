Staircase inspiration

A staircase does not have to merely exist as a functional way to climb between the different levels in our home. Although they are an essential element, the stairwell, entrance or hallway, can be a beautiful part of our houses in their own right. Often times, staircases can be designed in such a way that they are a bespoke feature element, exerting their presence above everything else in the space. Obviously, stairs vary according to floor layout, and the type of home we live in. Staircase builders and specialty joiners can build staircases to exact specifications, ensuring they can fit into tight spaces, or have a wonderful sculptural existence. Older homes often do not make the best use of the empty space created under a traditional style staircase, which is truly a waste of a practical storage area. So, today we present to you a range of staircase designs; from traditional to modern, as well as options for utilising the space under the staircase.