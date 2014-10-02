Staircase inspiration

A staircase does not have to merely exist as a functional way to climb between the different levels in our home. Although they are an essential element, the stairwell, entrance or hallway, can be a beautiful part of our houses in their own right. Often times, staircases can be designed in such a way that they are a bespoke feature element, exerting their presence above everything else in the space. Obviously, stairs vary according to floor layout, and the type of home we live in. Staircase builders and specialty joiners can build staircases to exact specifications, ensuring they can fit into tight spaces, or have a wonderful sculptural existence. Older homes often do not make the best use of the empty space created under a traditional style staircase, which is truly a waste of a practical storage area. So, today we present to you a range of staircase designs; from traditional to modern, as well as options for utilising the space under the staircase.
Floating stairs are an ultra modern take on a classic concept. The design allows the stairs to be freestanding, giving the impression they are
floating in the air next to the wall. Here at homify, we love this chic staircase with its pale timber tone, matching the floorboards and marrying perfectly with the stark white walls. The minimal design of the home means the staircase is without railing, magnifying the floating illusion.
Spiral staircases are a great solution for areas of limited in space, or in a home where a staircase may not already exist, but an extra floor has just been built. Although the pictured spiral staircase is perfectly cascading like the threads on a screw, this design is often avoided as they are much harder to walk up, making less suited to homes with small children or pets. Another downfall is the associated cost. The form of this design raises the building cost, increasing the amount the homeowner will pay at the end. Despite this, one cannot argue with the beauty provided by a staircase of this shape.
Unlike floating stairs, which aim to not show any structural form at all, hanging stairs take a completely different approach. This design uses cables, which help support the staircase as a design feature, allowing the stairs to look as if they are
hanging from the second level. This concept reminds us a little of a marionette, as if the stairs might start bouncing and bobbing controlled by someone above.
This staircase from Surrey based architectural firm C7 Architects is another ultra modern take on the classic spiral staircase. The matte black colour sits well with the neutral and raw concrete finish of the bench in the foreground, and the twisting form of the design reminds us of a playground slide in the park.
Staircases play a crucial part in terrace homes. As they are often built on small blocks, and the floor space is divided over several small levels, the stairs are in constant use in these homes. Terrace homes are more common in inner city locations, where space is at a premium and the layout is thoroughly considered. A great use of the space made available under the stairs is to install a desk and make a small study or work area. This London home was refurbished by Ardesia Design, and included a custom made desk with printer cabinet to complete this living room come study space.
Another practical use for the area under the stairs is the obvious use of storage. These sleek draws allow the space to remain organised and uncluttered.
A great way to light up the stairs in an inconspicuous manner is to install small LED lights, at ground level, close to the stairs themselves. This allows the stairs to remain visible in the middle of the night, without disturbing those asleep in the house, as ceiling lights may do. This is the perfect solution for a home with children who may prefer a nightlight when sneaking downstairs for a midnight snack.
The sharp, clean lines of this geometric inspired home, draw our eyes along the handrail, and up the jagged edges to the storey above. The 3D texture adds depth to the all-white walls of this home built by one of homify's Japanese experts.
Check out this fantastic use of natural light from Polish design firm KWK Promes. The orientation of the structure, and the use of the high glass panels, allows for the maximum amount of natural light to flow into the building. Taking full advantage of this, the staircase has been constructed from tinted glass, allowing spectacular shadow shapes and lines in pastel green to form on floor and walls. What better way to start the morning than to walk downstairs, and see the morning sun hit a brightly patterned ground floor.