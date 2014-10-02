Living in small spaces

One of the major pitfalls of living in a densely populated urban environment is the lack of available space, and the price we pay to have more of it. Over half the worlds population live in cities, with an ever increasing amount of people migrating to the city to find work, and to experience urban life. The more a city becomes populated, the higher rent becomes, thus the cost of a smaller flat or house becomes ever pricier. In order to boost the comfort we feel living in small apartments or housing we must utilise the space we have to maximum effect. This means creating a well structured floor plan, smart storage ideas, maximising the of intake natural light, and using mirrors to give an illusion of more space. Today on homify, we will show you a number of examples on how to smartly utilise the often limited amount of room in our city homes, in order to feel comfortable at home and enjoy the excitement of living in such diverse surroundings.