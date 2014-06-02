The balcony

A balcony might be the only outdoor area in our home. It offers countless ways to pamper yourself: under the sun, having a barbecue with friends, or long summertime conversations… A balcony is an amazing addition to a home, with the aim to provide comfort and well-being . Its size does not matter, when the main goal is to achieve more functionality and comfort. Either rustic, modern or vintage, a balcony enables the creation of a charming and cozy atmosphere. It is time to commemorate this wonderful area of a home.