The balcony

Pedro Ribeiro Pedro Ribeiro
homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
A balcony might be the only outdoor area in our home. It offers countless ways to pamper yourself: under the sun, having a barbecue with friends, or long summertime conversations… A balcony is an amazing addition to a home, with the aim to provide comfort and well-being . Its size does not matter, when the main goal is to achieve more functionality and comfort. Either rustic, modern or vintage, a balcony enables the creation of a charming and cozy atmosphere. It is time to commemorate this wonderful area of a home.

Gateway to the exterior

ARCHITEKTUR Haus Dr. Mertens, KAZANSKI . KEILHACKER URBAN DESIGN . ARCHITEKTUR KAZANSKI . KEILHACKER URBAN DESIGN . ARCHITEKTUR Balcony, veranda & terrace
A balcony expands the limits, opens new horizons beyond our 4 walls. It creates more room, perspective and freedom. This space must not be wasted in vain: that is why we must decorate it with chairs, tables and loungers to make the balcony a mesmerizing place to enjoy an idyllic ambiance at the comfort of your home.

An enchanting place

Moderne Möbel, Wagner Möbel Manufaktur Wagner Möbel Manufaktur GmbH & Co. KG Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
How can someone enjoy all the fantastic things a balcony has to offer? A hammock is a good solution. A good book and a cocktail will surely add a special note to this pleasant feeling.

Separation between the interior and the exterior

Loft D, Sieckmann Walther Architekten Sieckmann Walther Architekten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Two distinct worlds separated by a glass door. Staying inside, we can leave it open to enjoy the incoming breeze of fresh air from the outside, or decide to close it to create a sound barrier that isolates us from the noisy world lingering outside.

Key to satisfaction: Furniture

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Choosing the right balcony furniture is the key to maximising the enjoyment of your outdoor space. We may opt for a classic, modern or rustic style. This set of white balcony furniture allows us to enjoy a great Sunday brunch or a romantic dinner with candles and moon light. No one can say no to that.

Our balcony—our secret

Loft D, Sieckmann Walther Architekten Sieckmann Walther Architekten Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Although it is situated outside of homes, balconies should be decorated in accordance to our taste. We are able to create a special and private corner in our home, perfect for a relaxing lifestyle. Thrill yourself this amazing place. The essence of life is to savor the moment.

Minimalism with a Japanese edge

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

