Wardrobe kits and storage hits

If you are anything like me, you'll love organising (and re-organising) your wardrobe each time Summer turns to Winter and vice versa. Colour coding your sweaters, pairing up your socks so they finally match, re-stocking on hangers that just seem to go missing no matter what you do. This bi-annual ritual is made all the more satisfying and practical than a decent wardrobe kit.

Wardrobe kits simply make organising your clothes (and shoes, and knick-knacks, and so on) a huge amount easier. Compact compartments for smaller items, longer slots for dresses and suits, a set of drawers for sweaters and t-shirts, and there you have it: a complete, tidy unit for all your wardrobe needs. And once you're all organised, sit back, relax, and watch as over the next few months your clothes actually stay tidy, because you chose the best wardrobe kit available.