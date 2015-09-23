A Stone Cold Classic

The Isle of Coll is a small inner Hebridean island located approximately four miles west of Mull. The Hebrides are a widespread and diverse archipelago comprised of two main groups; the inner and the outer. Boasting a rich history of occupation back to the Mesolithic era, the island of Coll is a truly unique and intriguing place. As the location for today's homify tour we travel to the north-west of Scotland where the architecture is rich in heritage features and boasts a bold, historic aesthetic.

Whitehouse Lodge is a former farm building, designed by Firth Associates Ltd, and winner of the Best Conversion 2013 from the Home Building & Renovating Daily Telegraph Awards. Beautifully brought to life through the lens of Chris Humphreys Photography, this dwelling is a gorgeous barn conversion, as well as a stunning refurbishment.