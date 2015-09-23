A Stone Cold Classic

The Isle of Coll is a small inner Hebridean island located approximately four miles west of Mull. The Hebrides are a widespread and diverse archipelago comprised of two main groups; the inner and the outer. Boasting a rich history of occupation back to the Mesolithic era, the island of Coll is a truly unique and intriguing place. As the location for today's homify tour we travel to the north-west of Scotland where the architecture is rich in heritage features and boasts a bold, historic aesthetic.
Whitehouse Lodge is a former farm building, designed by Firth Associates Ltd, and winner of the Best Conversion 2013 from the Home Building & Renovating Daily Telegraph Awards. Beautifully brought to life through the lens of Chris Humphreys Photography, this dwelling is a gorgeous barn conversion, as well as a stunning refurbishment.
The home we are visiting today is truly a sight to behold. Majestic, and yet modest in its form and structure, this dwelling is a fabulous renovation of a former barn. The façade features the original stone construction, and utilises a shingle roof, which adds to the traditional yet practical aesthetic. This home is a gorgeous piece of history that rests upon an idyllic and scenic stretch of land. From the grassy plains to the rugged hills, the home is outrageously charming.
As with many former farm buildings and barns that are converted, a certain amount of planning and design needs to go into changing the structure into a liveable home. In this instance, this building was never intended as a residence, and in turn has had many additions that help it to become a new and modern home. One of these additions is the large exterior deck space. This area is perfect for entertaining, and looks wonderfully in-keeping with the original structure. With enough space to host a stylish soirée, this newly refurbished exterior courtyard is inviting, and makes the most of the stunning landscape beyond.
As we move inside the home to take a look at the interior, we are surprised by the bright airiness of the updated domestic spaces. Entering the living room, the colour scheme is a bright white hue, and has been decorated with timeless yet chic pieces of furniture. A wall mounted television adds an element of modern necessity, while the rustic timber floorboards offer casual and effortless ambience. The interior is so light and bright the result it is actually quite astounding. One expects a converted barn to be rather dark and cavernous inside, but this home breaks that mould, and is an intriguing domestic space.
This kitchen is a real stunner! Replete with a host of contemporary features, the space is certainly suitable for modern 21st century living. The doorway leading outside is fully glazed. This allows it to function as a work of art, and presents a gorgeous view, instead of simply a door. Furthermore, it brings in an abundance of light. The kitchen is completely white, with bar stools set around the L-shaped bench, creating an informal dining space. Statement pendant lights are a feature in this home, offering a golden underside that oozes contemporary luxury.
Within the bedroom, the ambience and atmosphere is relaxing and tranquil. An upholstered bed head gives a sense of cosiness and comfort, while the room is enhanced using plush textiles and a crisp white colour scheme. Small picture windows add to the serene feeling of the space, and look striking within the neutral room.
As we enter the bathroom we are presented with a sense of 5-star spa luxury. Exuding neutral tones, and an effortless serenity, this room features everything one could possibly require for a relaxing and peaceful bathroom experience. The walk in shower provides a large rain shower head, while the freestanding tub sits in the distance and looks utterly indulgent.
Taking one last look at the residence we are able to see the truly unique landscape and location of this heritage property. Blessed with an abundance of spectacular scenery, the converted barn is a particularly special home, among picturesque and memorable terrain. And with a host of modern features, and a surprisingly light and airy interior, this house is an exemplar of renovated and converted agricultural buildings.
If you would like to see another gorgeous barn conversion, check out: Resurrection of a 200 year old warehouse.