Living Big in a Tiny £75k Home

As time passes, individuals are beginning to gradually catch on to the tiny house movement. You may have heard about tiny houses in the form of micro homes, nano dwellings or simply seen the odd website. But what exactly is this trend all about?
The small house movement is a social and architectural campaign that advocates living in residences that have a small floorplan and, therefore, a decreased ecological footprint. By living in a tiny home individuals aim to reduce costs whilst highlighting environmental and conservation issues. The idea of living small aspires to reduce waste through only utilising what you absolutely need. The mantra is that if you don't require a large five-bedroom home then you should consider downsizing to a small and energy-efficient alternative.
Today on homify, we're taking a look at a sophisticated and charming tiny home from the talented professionals at The Wee House Company. Putting the flair and style back into the small house movement, this one-bedroom 'Wee House' is an ideal solution for anyone looking to downsize. With a price tag of only £75,000, this little home is easily accessible to many.
If you would like to check out the interior of this home, take a peek at the images below and get on board the small house movement today!
This small home is truly a charming and quaint residence. Replete with traditionally designed shapes and architectural lines, the house is timeless.
Timber exterior cladding evokes a countryside aesthetic, whilst the paint hue is a brilliant blend between heritage and modernity. French doors open from both the bedroom and lounge onto the terrace. This small space has been paved and offers an ideal alternative dining space during the warmer months.
Before we take a look inside, we are going to have a gander at the floor plan. It's often difficult to imagine living in such a small place, especially if transitioning from a larger home. However, this little dwelling incorporates everything one could need in a neat and tidy package.
As well as functioning as a residence for those who wish to join the tiny movement, these 'Wee Houses' are also a wonderful addition to a garden space and can offer a practical self-contained flat or guest space.
Making our way to the front door, we see through the entrance and into the stylish foyer. There is some built-in storage space for coats, jackets and other household appurtenances.
The little area is welcoming and a neutral colour scheme works well against the dark navy blue of the exterior fascia.
The living room is the main space within the house and easily accommodates at least two people. The interior is also clad with timber panels, exuding bucolic charm and flair.
A large sofa forms the main seating space while a smaller chair sits next to the television. Built-in storage shelves are a neat addition, offering a space for photos, books and other home curios.
As small as this dwelling is, it manages to feel inviting and spacious enough for comfortable and stylish living.
The kitchen is cute, cosy and wonderfully equipped. With a large extractor fan and cooker, the area is replete with all the modern amenities.
A light blue colour scheme adds a gorgeous seaside element, while there is enough room for an expandable dining table and chairs. One of the surprising elements in this kitchen is how large it feels. Simply because you live in a small home does not require you to compromise on contemporary necessities.
Light is maximised in the bedroom with double French doors that bring the outside 'in', offering a gorgeous and relaxing space.
The colour scheme is fresh, with white and contrasting darker blue hues. In addition, the bedroom easily hosts a queen size bed, perfect for a couple.
Within the 'Wee House' we see gorgeously incorporated storage areas that make the most of the small nooks and corners.
This is no exception. Functioning as a clever repository, storage space and utility room, the main cupboard in the home is an ideal addition to small house living.
Now one room everybody would like to see—the bathroom! When we picture micro homes, or small houses, we imagine the first room to suffer and lose space will be the washroom.
However, in this image, we see a spacious and totally usable area, which offers everything one could need for practical and easy living. There is a walk-in shower, vanity and toilet, with plenty of space for shelves, other furniture and bathroom storage.
Before ending this tour we take one last peek at the exterior of the home.
With two small steps leading up to the front door, the dwelling is intriguing and really cute! A steel corrugated roof is practical and low-cost, ensuring minimal maintenance for years to come.
