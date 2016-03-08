Living Big in a Tiny £75k Home

As time passes, individuals are beginning to gradually catch on to the tiny house movement. You may have heard about tiny houses in the form of micro homes, nano dwellings or simply seen the odd website. But what exactly is this trend all about?

The small house movement is a social and architectural campaign that advocates living in residences that have a small floorplan and, therefore, a decreased ecological footprint. By living in a tiny home individuals aim to reduce costs whilst highlighting environmental and conservation issues. The idea of living small aspires to reduce waste through only utilising what you absolutely need. The mantra is that if you don't require a large five-bedroom home then you should consider downsizing to a small and energy-efficient alternative.

Today on homify, we're taking a look at a sophisticated and charming tiny home from the talented professionals at The Wee House Company. Putting the flair and style back into the small house movement, this one-bedroom 'Wee House' is an ideal solution for anyone looking to downsize. With a price tag of only £75,000, this little home is easily accessible to many.

If you would like to check out the interior of this home, take a peek at the images below and get on board the small house movement today!