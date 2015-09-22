The Subterreanean Barn

As an iconic and truly spectacular piece of south central England, The Cotswolds are picturesque, iconic, and embody the beauty of natural British wilderness. Stretching south-west from Stratford-upon-Avon to just south of Bath, are a range of rolling pastures and hills, roughly 25 miles across and 90 miles long. Featuring a bedrock of Jurassic limestone, much of the architecture within the area has been created using this unique mineral. A predominantly rural landscape, the stone villages are charming, characterful, and quaint.

Recognised as an area of outstanding beauty (AONB), this colourful and scenic stretch of land is where we travel today to see a wonderfully original and intriguing property. Facing a moratorium on housing within the area, as well as its AONB status, Seymour-Smith Architects successfully obtained planning permission during extremely unlikely circumstances and time. Thanks to the thoughtful renovation and refurbishment, Underhill House is a 300-year-old barn that thanks to has been given a renewed lease on life. Furthermore, featured on Grand Designs, this dwelling was the first certified Passivhaus in England. So come and take a trip with homify, check out this brilliantly unique, energy saving dwelling below, and get some inspiration for your countryside home.