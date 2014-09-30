Wooden kitchens

Natural and eco-friendly materials are now more relevant than ever. It seems we are all a little tired of the typical Art Nouveau furniture made of plastic, glass and metal and are turning our attention back to timeless, classic furniture made of durable wood. Rustic style, with its elegant roughness, has burst into our homes, becoming a sort of response to the surfeit of cold and glossy tech materials.

In our own homes, we are increasingly giving up the functional minimalist style with its clear geometric shapes and smooth surfaces and going for a more provincial look of sturdy, old wood with its special incomparable flavour. This is especially true in the kitchen, which can rightly be called the heart of our home, because its where we gather as a family every day to dine, discuss the past and plan for the next day. Today on homify we look at kitchens with a wooden interior; rooms that exude the warmth and comfort of your grandmother's house and bring us back to the sweet memories of carefree childhood.