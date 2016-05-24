The British Film Shoot Home

Oh, to be a model in this tech savvy day and age. What a glamorous life it must be, with people traipsing in and out of your hallways and lounging on your furniture. We are, of course, talking about model homes that are completed to the most exacting standards in order to be rented out for filming or photography sessions. Today's project is one such house and comes from the team at 1st Option Representation.
As you'd expect, the individual rooms are well thought out, with perfect proportions and classic good looks. Minimalist and neutral tones join together to make an easy, breezy space and there is a pool that simply goes on for days.
Prepare to be tempted to give your home an image overhaul, as we're going in!
If houses could have cheekbones, these balconies would be the most sharp and protruding ones we'd ever seen! Giving the ultra modern building some depth and character, the dark additions really help to keep the chic vibe alive and kicking.
With a perfectly finished decked patio in place and great swathes of glazing, this is a model modern home with a difference and we can't wait to see inside.
Wow! Bright, unforgiving and just the right side of stark, this kitchen is everything you could possibly want for a high fashion editorial spread. It's neutral enough to really showcase external items that are brought in but, at the same time, the theme is strong enough to dictate a style.
Even as a residential property, this would be fun and enticingly high-end but as a shoot location, it's fabulous dahling!
We know this space has been designed specifically to look super fashionable and cool but the levels of chic that have been achieved are still a little bit of a surprise. yet again, the monochrome styling really makes a big impact and dictates exactly how the dining area will feel—modern and elegant.
We love the inclusion of framed prints and even a wall decal, as both are enjoying a lot of popularity at the moment and it shows just how up-to-the-minute this house is.
A little injection of warmer earth tones in this sweet living room make the house have wider client appeal, as choosing one colour scheme and being too rigid will naturally narrow the potential for being hired out.
These rich, welcoming hues are great and that rug is really doing something for us!
White really is the ideal backdrop for photoshoots and by keeping this bedroom space totally clear of too much fussy furnishing or decoration, it can easily be changed up and adapted, according to need and a client's specifications.
With so much natural light flooding the room it almost feels as though this house really was built specifically for location services.
We're not totally sure what types of films and photo shoots need to take place in a bathroom but this would certainly be a great one to hire out for the day.
The bathtub is wildly unusual and fun, while the lighting is beautiful. Perfect finishes everywhere, just as throughout the rest of the house, have really made this room something special, despite the lack of a rigid decorating style.
Picture this wonderful space in summer, with the sun beating down and adding a little warmth. It's a lovely image, isn't it? The ideal place for shooting a swimwear lookbook, we think this long and lean pool design is really reminiscent of trending LA pools and thanks to the high walls, you get luxury and privacy, all in one.
A stellar location home, we think this is strangely inspiration for residential projects. After all, if you keep your home neutral, you can accessorise to change up the vibe whenever you like and if you do a great job, perhaps David Bailey will be knocking at your door to shoot some high fashion in your lounge!
For more modern home inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: The Modern Faced Home.